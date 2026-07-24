College of St. Joseph the Worker will buy Masonic temple, turn it into Catholic shrine

The College of St. Joseph the Worker announced plans to purchase Steubenville’s longstanding Masonic temple, exorcise it, and convert it into a shrine and public gathering space.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — The College of St. Joseph the Worker in Steubenville, Ohio, has announced that it will purchase the city’s historic Masonic temple and transform it into a Catholic shrine and public space.

According to an announcement from the college, later this year, in November, “the Freemasons of Steubenville will hold their last event in the temple they have occupied for nearly a century, and then move out. When they do, the College of St. Joseph the Worker will buy the building, exorcise it, and give it back to the city as a shrine, a table, and an athenaeum.”

The College of Saint Joseph the Worker just purchased the masonic temple in Steubenville, Ohio, to transform it into a Catholic shrine. pic.twitter.com/cSPDe2kbhH — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) July 24, 2026

The 500-seat theater will function as a public athenaeum for symphonies, lectures, literary festivals, and civic events. “It is not a college auditorium that occasionally admits the public. It is a public hall that the College of St. Joseph the Worker welcomes the public into,” the announcement explains.

A shrine will hold first-class relics and a replica of the Shroud of Turin, while Pope Clement’s Cafe will become downtown Steubenville’s first high-end restaurant.

College President Jacob Imam said, “A city that cannot gather cannot recover. Steubenville needs a room where people can sit down together—for a symphony, a lecture, a commencement. We will now offer one.” He added, “Our students will restore this building with their own hands … That is not a fundraising line; that is the curriculum.”

The project carries a $4 million fundraising goal by January 10, 2027.

This story is developing…

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