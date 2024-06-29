Colonel Macgregor: Biden’s cognitive decline makes it obvious the US gov’t is in ‘unelected hands’

'Sadly, President Biden's fragile mental state was laid bare for all to see in last night's debate,” retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor. 'It is time to ask: who truly governs this country?'

(LifeSiteNews) — Retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has said that “the governing power” of the U.S. lies “in unelected hands” after the first presidential debate highlighting President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline to the whole world.

In a video message published on the YouTube channel Our Country Our Choice, MacGregor expressed his concern for the U.S. after Biden’s catastrophic showing in the first presidential debate on June 27.

“President Biden is not fit to discharge the immense duties of the presidency,” the army veteran stated. “The alarming evidence of his cognitive decline was on display for all to witness. Yet his enablers and political allies continue to exploit the president to substitute their destructive agenda for the interests of the American people.”

“Destructive executive orders and policy directives, many of which were likely signed when President Biden was in a rapidly diminished state of mind, inflicted tremendous damage on our nation,” he said.

Macgregor criticized the Biden administration for facilitating mass illegal immigration, destructive climate change policies, and the waging of foreign wars in Ukraine and Israel.

“President Biden’s manipulators fueled a proxy war in Ukraine that risks drawing us into a catastrophic confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia,” the retired Colonel said. “Their unqualified support for Israel’s disproportionate actions in Gaza erodes our moral authority and credibility as a champion of peace and stability.”

“Sadly, President Biden’s fragile mental state was laid bare for all to see in last night’s debate,” he observed. “His responses were frequently incoherent. He appeared lost, even confused, struggling to complete basic thoughts.”

“It is time to ask: who truly governs this country?” Macgregor said. “Is it we the people, as our founders intended, or have we surrendered control to unelected bureaucrats, sprawling federal agencies, and affluent donors who do not have the best interests of ordinary Americans at heart?”

“President Biden should retire with grace and dignity and not be cruelly exploited in the twilight of his life,” the Colonel noted.

“To say it’s a national shame is an understatement,” he added. “This travesty should end immediately. It is now obvious that the governing power to determine our nation’s destiny lies in unelected hands.”

“It’s time for Americans to demand a new government that is legitimate. One that is devoted to peace abroad and prosperity at home,” Macgregor concluded.

Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledged Biden’s poor performance in the debate less than five months before the 2024 presidential elections. A CNN anchor said, “Democrats I’m talking to are nearly beside themselves.”

The 81-year-old Joe Biden appeared noticeably disoriented during the debate, generating anxiety among Democrats and sparking renewed speculation about potential plans to replace him with a more viable candidate.

CNN blocked independents from streaming, so LifeSiteNews gave a faithful Catholic reaction to the first major election event instead of live-streaming the debate.

