Colonel Macgregor: ‘LifeSiteNews was exposing globalist warmongering long before most’

(LifeSiteNews) – Colonel Douglas Macgregor, one of the U.S. military’s most respected strategic thinkers, has publicly endorsed LifeSiteNews’ mission and is calling on your support.

In a video message released today, Colonel Macgregor praised LifeSite for “exposing globalist warmongering long before most media outlets discovered the problem.”

“They now need our help to continue defending life, faith, family and freedom as an independent fearless and free news agency. Please join me in donating to their campaign today, as they seek to reach millions all over the world with the truth,” he said

A decorated combat veteran and key architect of the Gulf War, Colonel Macgregor is a respected voice on international affairs and global politics.

Today, he co-chairs Our Country, Our Choice, a non-profit aimed at restoring integrity to American government and resisting elite manipulation at home and abroad.

READ: Colonel Macgregor: Trump must avoid leading the US into a disastrous war with Iran

Macgregor is known for his principled opposition to globalist military interventions and his outspoken criticism of the corporate media’s alignment with the permanent war lobby. He has publicly challenged U.S. policy on the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars.

In 2024, he sat down with LifeSite’s Maike Hickson for a wide-ranging interview that exposed the U.S. government’s role in fueling endless foreign conflict in pursuit of what he called a “New World Order.”

A committed Christian, Macgregor has consistently emphasized the value of human life on all sides of these conflicts — and the urgent need to resist media deception with clarity and courage.

His support underscores LifeSiteNews’ role as a trusted outlet for truth-tellers willing to resist propaganda, whether on foreign policy, bioethics, or the defense of Christian civilization.

