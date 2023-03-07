‘Colonization’: Ugandan MP tells Canadian gov’t to keep pro-abortion propaganda out of Africa

The Ugandan politician also took aim at Canada's promotion of contraceptives and its insistence on providing so-called sexual education to children.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Ugandan Member of Parliament Lucy Akello spoke to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development on Tuesday, telling the Canadian government that her nation is not interested in abortion being tied to international aid from developed countries like Canada.

Akello opened with a strong statement directed toward the efforts of the Canadian government to push a pro-abortion mentality on Africans, stating: “About abortion, our people are still loyal to religious truth and cultures… it seems no matter how much money will be spent on making abortion look good, our people still see through the money, the marketing and mass education…”

“Africa has a long history of colonization just like Canada [with] foreign-led governments telling us what is good for us, or what our priorities should be,” she said.

She added that the women she represents as an MP are “able to see through” the push to spread an abortive and contraceptive mentality in Africa. “We believe life starts from conception,” she said. “Where I come from, once conception takes place, it is life.”

Akello told those present that in Uganda even miscarried babies are “given a decent burial, irrespective of the sex.”

To support her African pro-life stance she referenced multiple studies from the continent that demonstrated that the “overwhelming majority of Africans” are pro-life.

She said that pro-life activity far outweighs any pro-abortion sentiment in the continent and that “hardly any” anti-life action exists. “Unborn babies have a right to live and deserve to be protected by laws,” she continued.

Akello told the committee that pushing hormonal contraception on Africans is “hurting” African women due to the “side effects of hormonal contraception.” She also took aim at Canada’s push to spread so-called sex education in Africa.

“The parents who I represent see [sexual education] as an assault to the health and the innocence of children.”

She finished her opening remarks by imploring the Canadian government to spend more resources “keep[ing] the girl child at school as opposed to giving them contraceptives.”

Shadow minister for international development, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, asked the first question after thanking her for making the trip to Canada and took a shot at fellow politicians saying: “Sometimes we have public servants who don’t want to come from their offices to be with us in person.”

He asked Akello how developed nations could help bring resources to developing nations like Uganda without imposing values that are not welcome there.

She replied by saying that in the past, donors would ask what the values of a nation were before offering resources, but that has changed and now donations come with an ideology attached. She said Africans are told by donors, “you must fit in our values” in order to receive money and resources.

“If you want to help,” she continued, “come build what I have, as opposed to making me fit in your priorities.”

She doubled down on her insistence that international support from nations like Canada should be focused on keeping young women in school. “When we keep the girl at school… she will definitely stay out of unwanted pregnancy.” Akello also said that more money for maternal and pediatric health centers were needed, as opposed to funding for contraceptives and abortion.

Liberal MP Robert Oliphant expressed his disagreement with Akello’s presentation, and said that Uganda’s sovereignty as a nation and culture came second to what “the world community has decided.” He told her that “human rights are universal, and transcend political boundaries.”

Akello responded to Oliphant by saying, “you are right, human rights are universal,” and added that “no one is going to be killed because every life matters.”

