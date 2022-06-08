Colorado bishops tell pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ politicians to refrain from Holy Communion

Legislators would commit sacrilege if they received Communion while in a state of mortal sin, the Colorado bishops remind politicians.

DENVER (LifeSiteNews) – The Colorado Catholic Conference on Tuesday informed legislators in the state who voted for the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) that they are not to receive Holy Communion until they have contrition and have received Confession.

The abortion legislation eliminates any restrictions on abortion and would allow for the killing of preborn babies up until the moment of birth. Colorado’s homosexual Governor Jared Polis signed the legislation in April.

“It causes us profound sadness and distress to know that some Catholic legislators voted for this,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver, Bishop Steven Berg of Pueblo, Bishop James Golka of Colorado Springs, and Auxiliary Bishop Jorge Rodriguez of Denver wrote in the June 7 letter. Abp. Aquila has consistently defended human life and the Eucharist, including in a 2021 letter that drew criticism from liberal Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich. He also supported Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s Communion ban for pro-abortion Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The bishops tried to meet with all Catholic legislators to inform them of the seriousness of their actions, but not all would comply. The letter stated:

We have a strong desire to discuss the spiritual and cultural impact of laws like RHEA with politicians of both parties who say they are Catholic and who represent people in our state. As their shepherds we want to ensure that they understand the Church’s teaching on receiving Holy Communion and the proper spiritual disposition for doing so. Efforts have already been made to speak with several of these lawmakers, but unfortunately, very few of them have accepted the invitation to meet.

“Voting for RHEA was participating in a gravely sinful action because it facilitates the killing of innocent unborn babies, and those Catholic politicians who have done so have very likely placed themselves outside of the communion of the Church,” the bishops wrote.

They noted that “receiving the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin is sacrilegious because it is ‘a failure to show the reverence due to the sacred Body and Blood of Christ,’” citing a January 2022 United States Conference of Catholic Bishops document.

Legislators who support abortion and receive Communion are also guilty of scandal. “Finally, when other Catholics see public figures receiving Jesus in such a spiritual state their resolve to be faithful to the Gospel can be weakened,” the letter stated. “A Catholic politician or public figure leading or encouraging others to do evil is a failure to respect the souls of others” and has scandalized others.

“Until public repentance takes place and sacramental absolution is received in Confession, we ask that those Catholic legislators who live or worship in Colorado and who have voted for RHEA, to voluntarily refrain from receiving Holy Communion,” the letter stated.

The bishops said they “are always willing to engage in conversation with any Catholic politician to whom this applies, and we want you to know that we regularly pray for all who hold public office.”

