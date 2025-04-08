Colorado court issues gag order on father fighting to save 14-year-old son from ‘gender transition’

A Colorado father is fighting to prevent the chemical ‘transitioning’ of his confused 14-year-old son, but courts are imposing gag orders on him to prevent him from dissuading the boy.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Colorado father is fighting to prevent the chemical “transitioning” of his confused 14-year-old son, for which the courts are imposing gag orders on him to prevent him from trying to talk his son into waiting.

The Federalist reports that the father and his ex-wife, identified under the pseudonyms “Robert Cameron” and “Nancy Drake,” have been divorced since 2013, but disagreement over their son’s mental confusion boiled over last year with the use of a medical arbitrator to decide how to handle their son’s gender confusion. The father advocated delaying any medical interventions until he was a legal adult, while the mother – who Cameron alleges has been trying to nudge their children toward homosexuality and transgenderism since age five – advocated taking him to a therapist who would support “transition.”

The arbitrator sided with Drake and sought a gag order against Cameron attempting to dissuade his son, citing his warnings that “these doctors will cut off your [genitals] with a … saw,” as a “version of conversion therapy.” The arbitrator granted Nancy “sole decision making for all decisions concerning [the son’s] treatment for his gender dysphoria,” barred Cameron from “any appointments” for his son’s gender issues, and declared that he “shall not try to persuade [the son] that he is too young to make a decision or show him movies or videos about transgender issues that support [Cameron’]s position. In essence, [Cameron] needs to be emotionally supportive of [the son’s] desire to transition.”

“The only option offered by the state or by the courts is affirmation,” Cameron told the Federalist. “That’s what the mediator, arbitrator basically forced me into: Either your affirm, or the ex-wife gets full power of medical decision.”

To underscore just how baseless is the push to “transition” his son, Cameron explained that he asked him “What makes you think you are a girl? And do you even know what a girl is?”

“Because I point blank asked my son that question — ‘What do you think would make you a woman?’ — and he couldn’t answer that. He didn’t know what it was. He just felt effeminate,” Cameron added. “That approach is illegal in Colorado. You can lose your license as a therapist if you practice anything other than affirmation.”

“I consider this to be a form of grooming, where you’re presenting to an emotional and susceptible child one side of the story, that if you think you are effeminate, you’re obviously a girl,” he added. “He is being manipulated. He’s being manipulated by the activists that have an agenda and the money behind that agenda of pushing children into opposite gender in the process of destroying the children and the family.”

Drake recently sought (but relented on) an additional gag order to prevent Cameron from speaking to friends or the press about the case, but his attorneys are currently working on challenging the gag order keeping him from his son, which remains in effect.

“His statements capture the deep frustration of a father who has been stripped of his parental rights and placed under a gag order, preventing him from advocating for his son’s medical care. His words reflect the immense emotional toll of fighting a system that has silenced him while allowing life-altering decisions to be made without his consent,” said Lori Gimelshteyn, executive director of the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN). “[He is] a father who is deeply fearful, feeling powerless as he watches his child being placed on a medical path he believes is premature and irreversible. These statements, as alleged in the report, should be viewed as expressions of desperation and anguish, not intent to harm or manipulate. His words stem from love, concern, and the overwhelming weight of being forced out of his child’s life.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Yet Colorado has been notoriously hostile to those who dissent from LGBT dictates, such as banning counseling for minors suffering from unwanted gender confusion or homosexual inclinations (which is currently before the Supreme Court), attempting to legally punish small businesses for refusing to participate in pro-LGBT messages, forcing female students to share restrooms with gender-confused males, and even proposing legislation to make it a crime to “misgender” the deceased on death certificates (i.e., to accurately identify their sex on official medical records).

As LifeSiteNews recently covered, a bill is currently working its way through the Colorado legislature that would further stack the deck against parents like Robert Cameron by weighing “misgendering” and “deadnaming” a child against parents in custody disputes.

