Colorado Democrats pass bill to codify abortion until birth, force taxpayers to fund it

Homosexual Democratic Governor Jared Polis has indicated he will sign the sweeping pro-abortion bill into law.

(LifeSiteNews) — Democratic lawmakers in Colorado have just sent their state’s governor a bill that would permit taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions, require state employee health insurance to cover abortion costs, and codify abortion until birth.

On Sunday, April 6, State Senators approved SB-183 in a party line vote 20-15. Democrats hold a majority in the chamber. The State House had previously approved HB-1279, which is misleadingly named the “Reproductive Health Equity Act.” Democratic Governor Jared Polis, a practicing homosexual, has indicated he will sign the bill.

In 2024, Coloradans voted 61% to 39% in favor of Amendment 79. The amendment not only repealed a 1984 measure that prohibited public funds for covering abortions but also banned lawmakers from enacting restrictions on abortion.

Republicans cried foul Sunday as Democrats sought to end debate over SB 183 and several other bills related to social issues like LGBT ideology.

“183 makes Colorado the feticide capitol of the world, signing taxpayers name on a blank check to pay for anyone making their way to Colorado. The sponsors insist this was the intent of Amendment 79,” State Rep. Ken deGraff said on X.

Pro-life scholar Michael New has also pushed back against Colorado Democrats.

In a recent op-ed, New noted that Colorado Speaker Julie McCluskie said during a committee hearing that “a birth is more expensive than an abortion.” New also showed that Democratic talking points that the bill would help save the state money are also misleading.

State Rep. Brandi Bradley took to the House Floor to also push back against what she called the “deceitful” arguments made by Democrats and how the bill is “a multi-million dollar handout to the abortion industry — with no oversight, no tracking, no accountability — just taxpayer dollars funding death.”

Republicans in the Colorado legislature attempted to block the bill’s passage by adding a number of amendments. One proposal put forth by Rep. Stephanie Luck read: “Black child conceived in Colorado has a 50/50 chance of being aborted in the womb. This is an ethnic tragedy, not a choice.” None of more than a dozen Republican amendments were added.

🚨 Breaking: The Majority just moved to silence debate, limiting our discussion to just 2 hours on 4 major bills that will: SB25-183 forces taxpayers to use their hard-earned dollars to fund abortion services

Colorado’s Republican House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese said a statement that “Coloradans deserve better than rushed debate and silenced voices. Pushing policies while shutting down the voices of those who are raising valid concerns about the direction of our state is not why we are here.”

