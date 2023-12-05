Colorado public school forced fifth-grade girl to sleep next to gender-confused male on class trip

The girl ‘was placed in a position where her privacy and comfort were not respected or even considered,’ Alliance Defending Freedom said. ‘Her privacy was violated.’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) — Jefferson County Public Schools (“Jeffco Public Schools”) forced a fifth-grade girl to share a room with a gender-confused male on an overnight trip to Washington, D.C., according to a letter from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The school district initially put the actual female student in the same bed with the male student without letting her or her parents know about the true sex of the roommate.

Furthermore, the school district told the girl not to talk about the gender-confused male’s actual gender and instead instructed her to keep quiet that the student was actually a boy. The parents of the gender-confused child wanted their son’s actual sex to remain in “stealth mode,” according to Principal Ryan Lucas.

ADF sent a legal demand letter to the district on Monday, demanding clarification on its policies and a promise that females will never be forced to room with males again.

“In the summer of 2023, on a cross-country overnight trip to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., JCPS assigned the Waileses’ daughter to share a room with a fifth-grade male student who identifies as a girl without notifying the Waileses’ daughter or her parents or getting their consent,” ADF stated in its news release.

“The Waileses’ daughter only found out because the male student told her on the first night of the trip. She was uncomfortable about the prospect of sharing a bed with a male student,” the Christian legal nonprofit stated. “The girl shared her concerns with her mother, who accompanied her on the trip, and together, they met with a teacher who was acting as a chaperone.”

The female student and her mom agreed to move to a different bed because they had been traveling all day and wanted to find a temporary solution. School officials told the Waileses’ daughter to “say she needed to switch beds to be closer to the air conditioner,” according to the demand letter.

This did not work, because another female roommate asked the gender-confused male if he wanted to switch to be next to the air conditioner.

Ms. Wailes and her daughter then “returned to the school chaperone and again asked … to be moved to a different room.

“This time, the chaperones agreed to move [the gender-confused student] and one other girl to a different room but again lied about why, saying [a] sick roommate needed more space,” the letter stated. “Throughout the entire evening, [the gender-confused student’s] privacy and feelings were always the primary concern of JCPS employees.”

Neither Superintendent Tracy Dorland nor the media relations team responded to a Tuesday morning inquiry from LifeSiteNews for comment on the letter, including whether the district planned to respond.

RELATED: Leaked Ontario school board memo tells teachers to hide child’s ‘gender identity’ from parents

The school policy puts all the power in the hands of the gender-confused student, while violating the privacy rights of other students. According to the policy, “students who are transgender should be assigned to share overnight accommodations with other students that share the student’s gender identity consistently asserted at school.”

It also forbids a “transgender” student from being forced to “share a room with students whose gender identity conflicts with their own.”

Other students are not provided the same protections. “However, the policy says nothing about a girl being required to share a bed with a boy who identifies as transgender,” ADF wrote. “This policy and practice violates the sincerely held religious beliefs of our clients and their children, the parental rights of them and other parents in your district, and the privacy rights of all students[.]”

The Wailes family has two more children scheduled to go on the trip next year and they want assurances from JeffCo Public Schools that their rights will be respected.

“Because of JCPS’s policy, eleven-year-old D.W. was placed in a position where her privacy and comfort were not respected or even considered,” ADF stated. “Her privacy was violated. And then, to try to protect her privacy, D.W. had to risk social ostracization because school officials required her to raise her privacy concerns during the trip and in front of other students and teachers, including the transgender student.”

The legal group wants to know “whether parents of all students will be informed of the sex of their children’s

roommates on school-sponsored trips before the trip” and “[w]hether parents can opt their children out of any policy that rooms children by gender identity rather than sex.”

They also want the district to incorporate the clarifications into a written policy.

“Parents, not the government, have the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, and that includes making informed decisions to protect their child’s privacy,” ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the group’s Center for Parental Rights, stated in the news release.

Jefferson County has a history of embracing transgenderism

The news of the district’s policy is not necessarily surprising given the district’s embrace of transgenderism and the LGBT agenda. It reportedly forced a teacher to undergo training on LGBT topics after he told a gender-confused student about “detransitioners” and refused to embrace gender ideology.

The district also works with an autism support services company that hosted a “drag story hour.”

The school district also does not believe parents must be informed when students start to claim that they are the opposite sex. “Prior to notification of any parent/guardian regarding the transition process, school staff should work closely with the student to assess the degree, if any, the parent/guardian will be involved in the process and must consider the health, well-being, and safety of the student in transition,” an official guide states.

The public school system has also been caught falsely claiming students were not dressing up as “furries,” or animals, at school.

One mom, a self-described Democrat, had emailed the school to complain about students who were wearing “collars” and “ears” and “tails” and were “hissing” and “barking.” The kids also walk on all fours and refer to themselves as “animal avengers,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

