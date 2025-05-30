Colorado insures more women’s health services for ‘transgender’ men than real women

DENVER (LifeSiteNews) – Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis signed a law requiring health insurance to cover a wide array of “gender-affirming” services for gender-confused males while in the process ironically giving men greater access to women’s health procedures than actual women.

HB25-1309 “codifies gender-affirming health care treatments in statute and prohibits a health benefit plan from denying or limiting medically necessary gender-affirming health care, as determined and prescribed by a physical or behavioral health-care provider (health-care provider),” according to its official summary. It also exempts testosterone from the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

Polis signed it into law on May 23, declaring that “(r)egardless of what the federal government does to restrict our personal freedom and our privacy, in a ‘Colorado For All,’ we want to make sure we protect our basic freedom to keep the government out of the doctor’s office,” Colorado Newsline reported.

“Putting this into law today will keep the people who are relying on the services of their doctors to be able to get that, and for parents to be able to know that their kids are going to have the care that they need,” Democrat state Rep. Brianna Titone declared.

However, Protect Kids Colorado executive director Erin Lee pointed out that the new law actually creates a brand-new form of gender inequality.

“A woman who needs skin tightening after having kids will have to pay out of pocket. A man will not,” she said. “A woman who needs hormone therapy after pregnancy or during perimenopause will pay out of pocket. A man will not. A woman who needs laser hair removal will pay out of pocket. A man will not. A woman who is recovering from breast cancer will not be guaranteed insurance coverage for breast reconstruction. A man who wants a boob job will be guaranteed coverage.”

Lee further noted that the law does not require beneficiaries to be state resident, meaning that “children from other states will continue to be trafficked here for their secret wrong-sex hormones … and now YOU will pay for it.”

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Colorado also recently enacted a law that makes “misgendering” potential grounds to remove children in custody disputes.

