Colorado Supreme Court begins hearing Jack Phillips’ case for refusing to bake ‘gender transition’ cake

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips seeks protection from being compelled to create custom cakes that conflict with his beliefs, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling which upheld free speech rights.

DENVER (Alliance Defending Freedom) — Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, and Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Jake Warner, who will argue before the Colorado Supreme Court on Phillips’ behalf in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Scardina today, will speak at a press conference outside the court immediately following oral arguments.

ADF attorneys representing Phillips and his cake shop are asking the state high court to protect Phillips from being forced to express messages that violate his beliefs. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis that upheld free speech for all, ADF attorneys filed a supplemental notice with the Colorado Supreme Court, asking it to apply that ruling and similarly affirm Phillips’ free-speech rights in this case.

READ: Doctor could face up to 10 years in prison for exposing transgender child mutilation at Texas hospital

Activists and Colorado officials have misused the same state law that was at issue in 303 Creative to punish Phillips for more than a decade. The court agreed in October to hear Phillips’ appeal.

“Free speech is for everyone. As the U.S. Supreme Court held in 303 Creative, the government cannot force artists to express messages they don’t believe,” Warner said.

In this case, an attorney demanded that Jack create a custom cake that would celebrate and symbolize a transition from male to female. Because that cake admittedly expresses a message, and because Jack cannot express that message for anyone, the government cannot punish Jack for declining to express it. The First Amendment protects that decision. We are urging the court to apply 303 Creative to reverse the appeals court’s decision punishing Jack. As the 23 states and free-speech advocates who filed briefs for Jack affirm, you don’t have to agree with Jack’s views to agree that no one should be compelled to express messages they don’t believe.

READ: Federal judge blocks Biden Title IX guidance redefining ‘sex discrimination’ for LGBT agenda

On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ first case – in which he prevailed in 2018 after Colorado tried to force him to create a custom cake celebrating a same-sex wedding – an attorney called Masterpiece Cakeshop requesting that Phillips create a custom cake that would symbolize and celebrate a gender transition. The attorney then called again to request another custom cake, one depicting Satan smoking marijuana, to “correct the errors of [Phillips’] thinking.” Phillips politely declined both requests because the cakes express messages that violate his core beliefs. The attorney then filed the current lawsuit, threatening to continue harassing Phillips until he is punished.

Phillips serves people from all backgrounds. Like many artists, he decides to create custom cakes based on what they will express, not who requests them.

Twenty-three states, six Colorado legislators, and several free-speech advocates filed friend-of-the-court briefs with the court in support of Phillips.

Reprinted with permission from Alliance Defending Freedom.

Share











