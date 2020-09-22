Colorado to vote on banning abortion at 22 weeks in November

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

COLORADO, September 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In less than two months, Colorado residents will vote on a ballot initiative that will decide whether to ban abortions at 22 weeks, without the input of the state’s Democrat governor or legislature.

Proposition 115, spearheaded by the pro-life “Due Date Too Late” campaign, secured enough signatures to appear on the November ballot back in March. It would ban all abortions past 22 weeks, with the only exception being to save a mother’s life. Abortionists who violate the law would be fined up to $5,000 and/or lose their medical licenses for three years.

If enacted, Prop. 115 would stop an estimated 400 late-term abortions per year in Colorado, according to the campaign, which adds that “most of these abortions are performed on normal fetuses. One abortion rights activist admitted that abortions for fetal anomaly ‘make up a small minority of later abortions.’”

“I think it’s the human rights issue of our lifetime,” Due Date Too Late organizer Giuliana Day told the Associated Press.

Opponents of the initiative include Planned Parenthood, the so-called American Civil Liberties Union, and notorious Denver abortionist Warren Hern, who called legislative “interference” with abortion “not acceptable.”

In the past, Hern has admitted that real doctors “disdain” abortionists, and in 2018 was taken to court for leaving part of a baby’s skull inside a patient.