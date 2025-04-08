Communist China helped boost Mark Carney’s image on social media, election watchdog reports

The goal, according to the Canadian government, appears to be 'intended to influence Canadian-Chinese communities in Canada and ... mold perceptions' about the prime minister ahead of the April 28 federal election.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government was behind an online “operation” on WeChat to paint Prime Minister Mark Carney in a positive light.

SITE noted that the CCP helped promote via a web bot “operation” a WeChat social media account that posted positive information about Carney, with the goal to help him win the 2025 federal election.

“The SITE Task Force assesses that the foreign, state-backed information operation was intended to influence Canadian Chinese communities and look to mold perceptions” regarding Carney, Privy Council Office assistant secretary for communications Laurie-Anne Kempton said at a press conference on Monday.

SITE said an “information operation on WeChat” took place by the Youli-Youmian WeChat account backed by the CCP.

WeChat is China’s main social media platform, and SITE said that “bot-like WeChat news accounts appear dedicated to amplifying content from the Youli-Youmian account.”

On March 10 and March 25, Youli-Youmian, who has the most popular news account on the WeChat platform, shared posts with followers that put Carney in a positive light to readers.

Both of the March posts quickly gained traction online with millions of views, catching the attention of SITE, which discovered the social media posts were part of an information war campaign by the CCP government.

“This content has been amplified in a coordinated and inauthentic way,” Kempton said.

“This information operation had contrasting positive and negative narratives, first amplifying Mr. Carney’s stance with the United States and then targeting his experience and credentials.”

The March 10 post from Youli-Youmian bore the title “The US encounters a ‘tough guy’ Prime Minister,” noting tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

As for the March 15 post, it was titled “Canada’s road to a ‘seeking survival’ election.”

SITE noted that the social media bot accounts reposting Youli-Youmian’s content “do not post original content” but instead “continue to repost Youli-Youmian content days after it was originally posted, likely to improve discoverability of the article, and boosting Youli-Youmian’s presence in user feeds.”

“Intelligence reporting links the Youli-Youmian account to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission,” SITE noted.

According to SITE, the information war operation “intended to influence Canadian-Chinese communities in Canada (i.e. speakers of a Chinese language, such as Mandarin, Cantonese, or Hakka) and looked to mold perceptions” about Carney.

Canadians will be heading to the polls on April 28.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that the Conservative Party sounded the alarm by sharing a 2016 video of Carney saying the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

LifeSiteNews reported last week that the Liberal Party under Carney has seen three MP candidates drop out of the election race over allegations of foreign interference.

The Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also determined that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

