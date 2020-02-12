Company offers free porn to passengers stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus

February 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A porn producer has offered passengers quarantined on two cruise ships due to the coronavirus outbreak free access to pornography. The company framed the move as an attempt to combat boredom among the 7,300 passengers stuck on the ships.

Fox Business reported on a press release put out by the Miami-based porn producer CamSoda, according to which passengers are supposedly “not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom.”

“We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling,” the statement continued.

One of the two cruise ships affected by the coronavirus is called Diamond Princess. “The entire ship is now on lockdown until February 19 – seven more days of mandatory room service,” wrote Business Insider.

Passengers are required to stay in their rooms while the ship is being quarantined. The smallest rooms comprise only 160 square feet, with no windows. The ship is currently docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Meanwhile, the second ship, World Dream docked in Hong Kong, released its passengers earlier this week, shortly after the porn company had made its offer.

“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming,” the porn producer stated.

The company is requiring “quarantined passengers and crew members to send a copy of their travel documents via email in exchange for 1,000 free tokens, which can be used to pay for livestreams with porn stars,” according to Fox Business.

Haley McNamara, Vice President of Advocacy and Outreach for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement that pornography “has no place on any mode of public transportation – whether it is a cruise ship, airline, or bus.”

“The research is clear that mainstream pornography, with common themes of incest, racism, and violence against women, is linked to offline sexual violence as well as other public health harms. Particularly on public transportation, pornography-use leaves fellow passengers vulnerable to an enclosed and toxic environment amounting to sexual harassment,” McNamara went on.

United Airlines recently began training its staff to respond to instances in-flight porn use, she explained. Carnival Corporation, the owner of the two ships, “rightly has some degree of filter for hardcore pornography.”

As Fox Business wrote, “In its Carnival WiFi terms of service, the following is said about Carnival’s standing on adult sites: ‘All internet usage subject to Carnival Corporation’s standard policies, which may limit browsing of sites identified as containing mature or violent content.’”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation urged Carnival Corporation to reject the offer made by the porn producer, for the sake of “the overall health and well-being of its passengers.”

The latest update from Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, was published late last night. It included the confirmation of an announcement made by the Japanese Ministry of Health, according to which there were 39 new positive cases of coronavirus onboard Diamond Princess.

“We are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,” Princess Cruises stated.