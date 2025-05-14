‘Conclave’ actor Stanley Tucci complains world has gone ‘very far right’

of a new show titled 'Tucci in Italy,' the actor expressed anger over LGBT couples not being able to legally adopt in Italy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Actor Stanley Tucci is upset that Italy does not allow homosexual and gender-confused couples to adopt children.

“So much of the world is heading now to the very far right and sort of vilifying the other,” the 64-year-old Conclave actor told Sky News.

Tucci is the host of a new show titled Tucci in Italy, which explores Mediterranean cuisine. He told Sky News that he wanted to do a show on a gay couple and their children “because I thought it was a really interesting story,” but that is sad because Italian laws prohibit them from being recognized as a family.

“Those people are sitting there having a traditional Sunday lunch with the grandparents, with the grandkid, and they’re a family and yet the government says they’re not a family,” he said.

“Italy puts so much emphasis on family and for all practical purposes, Italy has a negative birth rate, so why wouldn’t you want to welcome more children into your society who are Italian?”

Italy approved so-called civil unions for homosexual couples in 2016. The arrangement confers certain rights on the parties involved but notably does not grant them the freedom to adopt or have a child through surrogacy.

Tucci was one of several actors to appear in the controversial Conclave film released earlier this year. The movie, an adaptation of a 2016 novel written by British journalist Robert Harris, follows the events leading up to a “conclave,” or a gathering of Catholic cardinals at the Vatican after the death of a pope.

The film’s shock value comes at the end when the cardinals unknowingly elect an intersex person to the papacy. An intersex person is someone who has both male and female reproductive organs. The Catholic Church teaches that only baptized males who are not formal heretics are proper “matter” to be elected to the papacy.

Scores of media personalities denounced the film as blasphemous and sacrilegious, though certain aspects of it do make for an intriguing storyline.

