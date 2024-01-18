Confused? Pro-abortion Joe Biden tells pro-lifers to ‘march’ in Friday’s 2024 March for Life

The Democrat president probably did not intend to encourage pro-lifers to condemn his policies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– Democrat President Joe Biden appeared to give a succinct bit of inadvertent encouragement to pro-lifers slated to oppose his pro-abortion agenda Friday in response to a question about the impending March for Life on the nation’s capital.

January 19 will see the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., in which hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers from across and beyond America will gather at the National Mall and march to a concluding spot between the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Supreme Court, to celebrate the 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade and build on that victory by urging Congress to take further action.

On Thursday, a reporter for Catholic broadcaster EWTN caught up with the current president and asked him: “The March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C. What’s your message to those attending?”

What is your message for those attending the 2024 March for Life?

BIDEN: "March."#WhyWeMarch #ewtnprolife pic.twitter.com/2dxpVKJV4l — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) January 18, 2024

After saying something inaudible during the question, Biden answered simply, “march,” then walked away.

It is unclear what Biden meant by the response; it is possible he could not recall what the March for Life was, and simply opted to give a generic encouragement. For several years now, the 81-year-old president has been the subject of bipartisan concern over his mental health, fueled by numerous instances of him appearing confused, incoherent, and tired in public.

One theory that can be safely ruled out, however, is that he intended to bless the efforts of some of his most passionate foes or their cause.

Biden has called on Congress to send to his desk a federal law that would “codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose” abortion, such as the Women’s Health Protection Act or Freedom of Choice Act, either of which would not only prohibit state-level abortion bans but make it impossible for states to enact any meaningful limits or regulations on abortion.

Biden has further boasted that his administration has “launched a whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” (a popular euphemism for legal abortion on demand), including increased taxpayer funding for abortion at home and abroad and attempted waiving of federal safety rules against distributing abortion pills by mail. Earlier this month, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told NBC News that abortion would be the president’s “top priority” in a second term.

