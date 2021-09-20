Congress to vote on requiring women to register for the draft

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) does not contain sex-specific language anymore.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Monday on legislation that would force women to register for the draft.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes sex-neutral language that no longer says males must register for the U.S. Selective Service.

Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan convinced her peers on September 1 to insert a provision into the final House version that removes the word “male citizen” from the Selective Service requirements and replaces it with “citizen.” It removes all other male-specific language, including “himself” and “he” from the section on draft requirements.

If passed, it would next go to the Senate for debate and an eventual vote.

“Simply put, as the Selective Service System is currently written it is unconstitutional and discriminates based on sex,” Houlahan said in a September 1 statement. “This amendment clarifies that the purpose of the Selective Service is bigger than just drafting combat replacements. It ensures the Selective Service System is able to provide the DoD with the all sufficient numbers of personnel with the necessary skills in the event of a national mobilization.”

“The current male-only registration sends a message to women not only that they are not vital to the defense of the country, but also that they are not expected to participate in defending it,” Houlahan also said, according to American Military News.

A former high-ranking military official explained recently why drafting women is a bad idea.

“It is unnecessary and would be detrimental to military readiness, lethality, and unit cohesion,” retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin argued.

“This change is not about enhancing our military, nor is it about equality, but rather, it is about advancing a social agenda through our military,” Boykin wrote with his Family Research Council colleague Mary Beth Waddell.

The pair said “drafting women would be detrimental to military lethality, readiness, and unit cohesion.

“Studies have shown that all-male infantry units perform better than co-ed infantry units,” Boykin and Waddell said in a Washington Examiner opinion piece.

They also said “there are sufficient men to fulfill draft requirements,” and “if a major conflict were to arise and the United States needed to more than double our military to 5 million, that would only require an additional 1.4% of the male population to serve.”

They said “there is simply no military or national security reason to require women to register for the draft.”

Conservative groups are asking activists to contact Congress and speak out against the legislation.

“We celebrate the many critical roles women embrace in every stage of life,” Concerned Women for America said, “but we reject the baseless notion that women’s equality means sameness with men.”

“Conscripting young women to fight on the frontlines of war ignores God-given distinctions between the sexes that have everything to do with military readiness in a wartime crisis,” the pro-family group wrote.

The Senate is also considering companion legislation to require women to register for the draft.

A national public and military service commission also recommended women be forced to register for the draft in March 2020.

