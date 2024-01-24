Congressman accuses DOJ of hiding police body cam footage from January 6

Rep. Clay Higgins says that in multiple cases the FBI and DOJ have used video to prosecute Trump supporters, but have refused to identify others in the same video that were doing the same things.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

(WND News Center) — Long have there been suspicions about the number of federal agents and hirelings in the pro-Trump crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a few hundred rioted.

After all, many of the criminal cases that resulted against protesters could have been considered entrapment if it actually was shown that federal assets pushed people to misbehave, vandalize the building.

But few details actually have come out about the members of the crowd taking federal pay to be there, and now one congressman has had enough.

A report in the Washington Times explains Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, is accusing the Department of Justice of hiding exculpatory evidence from police recordings of that day.

His suspicion is that the recordings, both video and audio, would confirm “hundreds of undercover law enforcement officers were among the rioters … and helped incite the attack.”

He’s on a campaign to gain access to more than the closed-circuit security footage from the events. He wants, the report said, the DOJ to make public police body camera footage, cell phone video, recordings from Go-Pro type tech and the transcripts of police radio traffic.

“To the extent that I’ve been able to put my own two eyes on some of that evidence, there’s a common thread that is woven amongst the evidence that the DOJ conceals,” he told the Times.

He explained in multiple cases the FBI and DOJ have used video to prosecute Trump supporters, but have refused to identify others in the same video that were doing the same things.

The report said, “He suspects the rioters protected by the feds are undercover agents and informants.”

He said he’s seen some of the evidence from “discovery” in various cases, but, “It’s real hard to get to get a look at it, and the reason is quite clear. They’re not sharing it with the world because it’s exculpatory. It shows evidence that contradicts the narrative that has been presented by the mainstream media.”

That entity, members of the legacy media, long have claimed that the events were an actual insurrection, an attempt to take over the U.S. government, take control of its economy, military and more.

They need that story line to continue to claim that President Trump is an “insurrectionist” as they want him banned from the 2024 ballot for such an offense.

The DOJ disagrees with Higgins, the report said.

Federal prosecutors claimed in a statement that judges and juries have rejected such claims.

In fact, the statement boasted of the DOJ making available photos, videos, reports and such to people in legal cases.

Higgins insists the recordings need to be public and the government needs to identify other people in the videos they use during prosecutions.

“When the DOJ says that they’re not able to identify those men because it could endanger their investigation, they’re forced to confirm that they are not being prosecuted.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











