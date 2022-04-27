US House bill threatens significant prison time for committing illegal partial-birth abortions

(LifeSiteNews) — A Republican congressman is introducing a bill to punish abortionists who commit brutal partial-birth abortions with five years to life in prison without possibility of parole, according to a report by The Daily Wire.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a father of six, told the conservative media outfit that “[p]artial birth abortion is a cruel and gruesome means to ending human life.”
“I believe wholeheartedly that every human life is precious and that life begins in the womb,” Mullin said. “We have to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.”
NEW: Following the discovery of premie sized aborted babies in DC, @RepMullin is introducing legislation to punish abortionists who perform gruesome partial birth abortions with 5 years to life in prison without parole. Details in @realDailyWire. https://t.co/91MMf8HJlF
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 26, 2022
The Daily Wire noted that Mullin’s Partial Birth Abortion Is Murder Act would levy far more severe punishments against abortionists than the law currently on the books, the Partial Birth Abortion Act of 2003. In 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Partial-Birth Abortion Act of 2003 in Gonzales v. Carhart.
Under the 2003 law, an abortionist who “deliberately and intentionally vaginally delivers a living fetus until, in the case of a head-first presentation, the entire fetal head is outside the mother’s body, or, in the case of a breech presentation, any part of the fetal trunk past the navel is outside the mother’s body” before cutting the baby’s neck would only face fines and/or imprisonment for up to two years.
The Surgi-Center, a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic infamous for offering late, second trimester abortions, and its owner, abortionist Cesare Santangelo, are at the center of a scandal involving possible violations of federal laws against partial-birth abortion and infanticide.
In an exclusive video interview with LifeSiteNews, Lauren Handy, the director of activism at Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), told LifeSiteNew's Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen that, with the help of a whistleblower, her organization rescued and properly buried the remains of about one hundred aborted babies from Santangelo's Surgi-Center.
But, five of the deceased babies were so large and so developed that they suspected the Surgi-Center of engaging in the illegal practices of partial-birth abortion or infanticide (i.e., killing the child after birth) à la Kermit Gosnell.
The shocked pro-lifers then gave the aborted babies to the police and brought the matter to the attention of the D.C. Medical Examiner's office. But, the Medical Examiner's office has refused to take any action, saying they will not perform autopsies on the babies.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002). *Anyone - no matter where you reside - can sign this petition!
Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there.
Handy and eight of her fellow pro-life rescuers in PAAU are, themselves, now facing jail-time after being arrested by the FBI for conducting a traditional pro-life sit-in in October, 2020, at the very same abortion center from which the late-term deceased babies (mentioned above) were rescued.
Please note that the two events - the pro-life rescue in 2020 and the gruesome discovery of the five near-to-full-term babies in the Surgi-Center's "bio-medical waste" earlier this year - are almost one-and-a-half years apart.
Thus, Handy believes that their recent arrest is no coincidence...and, moreover, that the FBI is being used to create a smokescreen by arresting her and the other pro-lifers.
At the same time, the D.C. Medical Examiner's office does not seem interested in discovering the truth about the deaths of the five aborted babies and possible illegal partial-birth abortions or infanticide happening at the D.C. Surgi-Center.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
The DOJ press release claims that the pro-lifers: "engaged in a conspiracy to create a blockade at the reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services."
But, commenting on the arrest, Lauren Handy stated: "Media reports have stated that we ‘invaded’ the abortion center and ‘disrupted’ women from exercising their ‘reproductive rights’. No, that is not what we did."
"We entered the clinic and sought to love the women who were already there for their abortion procedures," Handy said. "We tried to offer them help so they would choose life. We non-violently defended the unborn who were about to be exterminated – the innocent, the most vulnerable, killed in horrific acts of violence and treated as so much trash."
Tireless pro-life activist Dr. Monica Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and leader of Red Rose Rescue, told LifeSiteNews that "this is the first time any of them are facing federal charges. That the rescuers were hunted down by FBI agents is unprecedented in the history of pro-life activism."
All of this...possibly...for discovering five near-or-at-term aborted babies at Cesare Santangelo's D.C. Surgi-Center, and for seeking to give justice and dignity to the murdered babies.
The truth now needs to come out!
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the Department of Justice, asking them to launch an investigation into alleged violations of federal law by Santangelo and the D.C. Surgi-Center, under either the Partial Birth Abortion Act (2003) or the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act (2002).
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition!
To contribute to the legal defense of Lauren Handy and the other eight members of PAAU, please CLICK on the following link to find out more about their LifeFunder campaign (also operated by LifeSiteNews): https://www.lifefunder.com/victims
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pro-life hero raided by FBI speaks about the aborted babies she was trying to honor' - https://rumble.com/vzsslx-exclusive-pro-life-hero-raided-by-fbi-speaks-about-the-aborted-babies-she-w.html
'Pro-lifers arrested in FBI raids, face 11 years in prison for blocking access to late-term abortion mill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-raided-charged-and-face-11-years-in-jail-for-blocking-access-to-infamous-dc-abortion-mill/
'BREAKING: Video surfaces of FBI raid, arrest of nonviolent pro-life activists' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-video-surfaces-of-biden-fbi-raid-arrest-of-nonviolent-pro-life-activists/
'Court Docs reveal previously unknown patient death due to negligence at late-term abortion facility' - https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/court-docs-reveal-previously-unknown-patient-death-due-to-negligence-at-late-term-abortion-facility/
**Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot of pro-lifers protesting outside the Surgi-Center abortion facility, in Washington, D.C.
Mullin’s legislation would significantly increase the penalties for performing the illegal procedure, slapping abortionists with “five years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”
The Republican congressman’s legislative proposal comes in direct response to the discovery of five “extremely late-term” aborted babies outside a Washington, D.C. abortion facility last month.
RELATED: ‘Murders were committed’: Pro-lifers demand justice for five late-term aborted babies found in DC
Though the babies may have been the victims of illegal partial-birth abortions or outright infanticide, D.C. authorities and federal law enforcement agencies have refused to listen to demands from pro-lifers and dozens of Republican lawmakers to conduct investigations into how the babies died.
“Those five defenseless lives inspired this bill,” Mullin said, urging a “complete investigation into the deaths of the five preborn babies found in our nation’s capital.”
RELATED: DC mayor, city officials unresponsive to outcry for investigation into deaths of aborted babies
While the Oklahoma congressman’s pro-life legislation is unlikely to pass, the move continues to bring attention to the gruesome realities of abortion and increase the push for justice for the five “preemie-sized” babies found murdered in D.C.
The proposal also adds to an ongoing push by Republican governors and state lawmakers toward protecting the unborn as the U.S. Supreme Court edges closer to weighing in on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case currently on the docket, which could see the “constitutional right to abortion” overturned this summer.
Republican-led states including Texas, Idaho, Florida, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, have already moved to enact pro-life legislation in anticipation of the Court’s ruling.
RELATED: New Oklahoma law will ‘stop the murder of the unborn,’ make it a felony to kill babies via abortion
Forbes reported that according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, “more than 100 laws restricting abortions were enacted in 2021, the most ever in a single year since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.”