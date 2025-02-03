Congressman introduces ‘Life at Conception Act’ explicitly recognizing unborn children as persons

‘Every life is a sacred gift from God, deserving of dignity and protection from the moment of conception,’ said Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), who recently introduced the Life at Conception Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. representative has reintroduced the Life at Conception Act, legislation that recognizes preborn children as “persons” under the 14th Amendment.

“Every life is a sacred gift from God, deserving of dignity and protection from the moment of conception,” said Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), who recently introduced the legislation. “The Life at Conception Act uses Congress’ constitutional authority to define personhood, fulfilling our moral and legal obligation to safeguard the lives of the unborn.”

The 14th Amendment proclaims that no state shall “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The Life at Conception Act, now listed as HR 722, would give preborn children explicit equal protection under the law, strengthening the legal foundation for the federal prohibition of abortion.

Burlison pointed out that while the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade, it failed to recognize the personhood of the preborn. “This Act fills that gap by making it clear that unborn children are human beings entitled to protection under the Constitution,” he said.

The legislation faces weighty hurdles, considering that it has been introduced over 13 times since 2011 and has never made it out of committee, even when it was introduced several times during a unified Republican government under President Donald Trump’s first term.

With the federal government currently failing to affirm the personhood of the preborn, many states continue to legalize abortion throughout pregnancy.

It is clear from a scientific viewpoint that human life begins from conception, when a new human being’s embryonic cell contains the complete genetic blueprint for their development, including everything from the color and shape of their eyes to their temperament.

However, some pro-aborts acknowledge that human life begins at conception but reject pro-lifers’ insistence that personhood is intrinsic to human life. The ramifications of this theoretical, so-called distinction between humanity and personhood include legalized infanticide, as well as the state-authorized killing of the brain-injured and cognitively impaired. Pro-lifers warn that any attempt to distinguish between humanity and personhood is ultimately arbitrary and leads to the legalization of gravely immoral acts such as abortion.

Students for Life Action has launched a petition calling on U.S. senators and congressmen to support the Life at Conception Act.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

