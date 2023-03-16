Congressman pushes Biden official to say whether gov’t is funding sex changes for kids

Rep. Paul Gosar later said on Twitter said it’s ‘sick and immoral for doctors to profit off of the genital mutilation of minors,’ calling for those physicians to ‘lose their medical licenses.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona last week pushed a Biden administration official to answer whether or not the federal government is financing transgender interventions for minors through its health benefits packages for federal employees. In response to an accusation of “bullying” the official, Gosar declared that if “fighting against the genital mutilation of children makes me a ‘bully’, so be it,” since “[d]efending innocence will always be worth it.”

Rep. Gosar made the remarks during a March 9 U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing held to review “our nation’s largest employer,” the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Directing his questions to OPM director Kiran Ahuja, Gosar asked whether or not the Federal Employee Health Benefits program funds “the sex change[s] of minors?”

As Ahuja hesitated, Gosar said it should be “either yes or no.”

Ahuja said Gosar’s question was a difficult one to answer directly, “because we provide guidance to carriers to set up programs based on leading medical advice [and] scientific evidence, and those carriers determine the services that they provide.”

Many major U.S. insurance companies cover transgender surgeries and pharmaceutical prescriptions in their plans, some of which also include coverage of those interventions for minors.

RELATED: Report: Disney supports mutilating transgender surgeries, hormone blockers for staff, their kids

During the March 9 hearing, Gosar asked whether Ahuja was additionally aware that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones prescribed to gender-confused children can cause infertility.

Ahuja said she was “not aware” of that, going on to explain that she’s not a medical expert but that her agency merely provides “guidance” to carriers through its healthcare insurance department.

“But once again, you [said] the magic word,” Gosar responded. “You provide ‘guidance.’ So there’s a relationship here. So, I would love to have those questions answered for us.”

RELATED: ‘We were wrong’: Transgender clinic founder regrets her role in the mutilation of children

Gosar’s line of questioning was condemned by Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gonzalez of California, who tweeted a clip of Gosar with the question, “Why are bigoted bullies like Paul Gosar so obsessed with gender affirming care [sic]?”

In a response that tallied a striking ratio of more than 10 times the “likes” of Gonzalez’s tweet, Gosar responded that “If fighting against the genital mutilation of children makes me a ‘bully,’ so be it.”

“Defending innocence will always be worth it,” he added.

If fighting against the genital mutilation of children makes me a ‘bully’, so be it. Defending innocence will always be worth it. https://t.co/ntzARJP7Vf — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 9, 2023

In follow-up tweets, Gosar said it’s “sick and immoral for doctors to profit off of the genital mutilation of minors,” calling for those physicians to “lose their medical licenses.”

“Hospitals and clinics that perform genital mutilation surgeries and procedures on anyone under 18, no matter what they call it, should lose all federal funding,” he continued. “We’re going to protect our children.”

Reacting to Gosar’s questioning and Gonzalez’s opposition to it, The Columbia Bugle’s official Twitter account argued that “Libs created a whole ‘gender affirming care’ industry to mutilate children in new ways, trumpeted it everywhere they could (including a Fox News morning show) and act surprised that Republican members of Congress have heard of it.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Rep. Gosar has directed serious scrutiny toward so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.

In October, Rep. Gosar penned a letter urging the leaders of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate the actual science behind the chemical and physical mutilation of children in pursuit of alleged gender “affirmation.”

“Gender-affirming care (GAC) includes the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that can lead to infertility and other serious permanent medical maladies,” Gosar wrote in the letter, adding that the “removal of sexual organs,” which “is also considered GAC … is obviously irreversible.”

“That any of these surgeries and treatments are being provided to minors is nothing short of child abuse,” he argued.

And Rep. Gosar is far from alone in his criticisms of gender-related treatments for kids.

Popular Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely anticipated to launch a bid for the presidency in 2024, has waded into the controversy and taken considerable vitriol from Democratic opponents (up to and including U.S. President Joe Biden), for explicitly opposing the mutilation of children through irreversible pharmaceutical and surgical gender-related treatments.

On Tuesday, his team published a short video juxtaposing a clip of Biden decrying Florida’s position on transgender interventions for kids as “cruel,” alongside tragic images of the butchered forearms and torsos of young people who have had so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries.

“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” Gov. DeSantis said in a March 14 tweet aimed at Biden. “It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”

READ: DeSantis team releases ad showing brutal reality of trans surgeries in response to Biden

From the grassroots realm to the high-level political arena, revelations regarding ongoing transgender medical interventions for minors have spurred a thriving movement to protect children against chemical castration and physical mutilation, LifeSiteNews has extensively reported.

Share











