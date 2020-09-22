Congressman: ‘RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies…murdered’ as RBG defended pro-abort laws

September 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) offered his sympathies to the “more than 30 million innocent babies” killed during the decades Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent defending and upholding pro-abortion laws. Collins made the strong pro-life statement after Ginsburg’s death this past Friday.

RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg, who sat on the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 until 2020, died of “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer” on September 18. She was well known for her support of abortion and homosexual “marriage.”

Collins has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and is currently campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat.

He told reporters from an Atlanta Channel 2 ABC-affiliate news station that he is hopeful Trump will name a replacement who will overturn Roe v. Wade, and that he was not “celebrating” Ginsberg’s death but was making “a statement.”

“The truth was about being honest about where we’re going and what the president's going to do...Sometimes in life, there's just polite, and there's just the truth. That was the truth,” Collins told Channel 2.

On Saturday, Collins said that now is the best time to quickly fill the vacant seat with a pro-life candidate.

“As a pastor and father, the issue of life is deeply personal to me. We’ve got our best chance in decades to strike down Roe V. Wade. Let’s take it. @realdonaldtrump is going to nominate a pro-life conservative and the Senate needs to do their job and confirm without delay,” wrote Collins on Twitter.

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News this past Friday night, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) urged Trump to make a nomination as soon as possible.

“We are one vote away from losing our constitutional liberties,” Cruz (R-TX) said to Hannity.

“I believe that the president should, next week, nominate a successor to the court and I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before election day.”

