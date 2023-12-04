Congressman says video of witness testimony before January 6 committee has gone missing

Rep. Barry Loudermilk recently confirmed the disappearance of the videotapes of all depositions conducted by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel to investigate the events of January 6, 2021.

(WND News Center) — Democrats running the partisan panel assembled by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the Capitol apparently destroyed evidence.

That would be all of the videotapes of witness testimony.

A report from Just the News says Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., of the House Administration oversight subcommittee, confirmed, “All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone.”

Those would be the recordings of interviews done by the Democrat committee that essentially assembled claims to try to blame President Trump for the events that day.

That was evident by the fact the committee refused even to consider evidence of Pelosi’s own culpability, as she was integral to Congress refusing Trump’s offer of additional National Guard troops to keep order that day.

Loudermilk’s panel now is investigating security failures that day.

He commented on the vanishing tapes during an interview on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show Thursday night.

He explained during the interview the recordings were congressional evidence because some clips were aired at hearings, “and all the tapes should have been preserved by the now-defunct J6 committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,” Just the News revealed.

Loudermilk revealed he asked Thompson about the tapes, and “he confirmed that they did not preserve those tapes. He didn’t feel that they had to.”

However, Loudermilk explained, “According to House rules, you have to preserve any data and information and documents that are used in an official proceeding, which they did, They (J6 Democrats) actually aired portions of these tapes on their televised hearings, which means they had to keep those. But yet he chose not to, I believe they exist somewhere. We’ve just got to find where all these videos are.”

The Pelosi committee was partisan because she rejected GOP nominees for the panel, then instead picked two avidly anti-Trump members of the party to appoint.

The report pointedly noted the revelation of the missing recordings of actual testimony could result in issues for “criminal trials being conducted in state court in Georgia and federal court in Washington where former President Donald Trump and allies are charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 events.”

Just the News continued, “Loudermilk also revealed another tantalizing twist in the J6 committee evidence: the Democrat-led House committee sent certain evidence such as transcripts to the Biden White House and Homeland Security Department and now the transcripts have been returned to Loudermilk’s GOP-led subcommittee nearly fully redacted so their contents can’t be read.”

He said the censorship means House Republicans are being deprived of evidence, names of witnesses and why their testimony is being used by prosecutors.

In fact, he said, those papers belong to the House and “should have never been sent out.

“But my question is, why was it okay for a Democrat-run House of Representatives to have unredacted documents but not when there’s a Republican committee that’s looking into this. What is it that the committee and or the White House is trying to hide?”

