Congressman vows to investigate the Bidens’ business dealings if Republicans win in November

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A ranking Republican congressman said that he would use “the power of the gavel” to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings if his party wins Congress in November. This comes as a recently discovered voicemail surfaced this week allegedly showing that President Joe Biden knew about his son’s shady business dealings.

“Evidence continues to mount that Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ and received a cut from his family’s suspicious foreign business deals,” Rep. James Cormer of Kentucky told the Daily Mail Wednesday. Cormer is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. He is set to chair the committee if Republicans win in November.

“We’ve uncovered evidence revealing the [commingling] of Hunter and Joe Biden’s finances and the voicemail unearthed recently is just further proof Joe Biden knew about his son’s wheeling and dealing with foreign adversaries,” Cormer continued.

“We will continue to investigate the Biden family’s shady business deals as more facts emerge. If Americans entrust Republicans with the majority, we will use the power of the gavel to get answers about the Biden family’s pattern of placing profit over country to determine if President Biden is compromised by these deals.”

The statement comes as an alleged voicemail from Joe Biden was found on his son’s laptop earlier this week that showed Biden knew of his son’s business dealings with China. The voicemail deals with a New York Times article from December 2018 covering Chinese oil company CEFC. Documents on the laptop show that Hunter made a multi-million dollar deal with the company after bragging about family connections.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Biden allegedly told Hunter in the voicemail, dated from December 2018. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call. I love you.”

According to the Times, CEFC head Ye Jianming “courted the Biden family and networked with former United States security officials.” “Mr. Ye is in Chinese custody and is under investigation for unspecified crimes. The trial and conviction in New York last week of one of his top lieutenants, Patrick Ho, showed that company officials used bribery to win oil and energy contracts in Africa,” the article continued.

It was also revealed that Ye met with Hunter in Miami in 2017 to discuss “a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals.” The article also detailed that when Ho was arrested, he called Joe Biden’s brother Jim, who told the Times he believed that Ho was looking for Hunter.

Ho eventually managed to contact Hunter and gave him a one-million-dollar retainer to be his attorney. Hunter later called Ho the “spy chief of China” on an open microphone, saying “I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of the, literally, Dr. Patrick Ho — the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner [Ye] … founded and is now missing.”

The White House has repeatedly denied claims that the president knew of his son’s business dealings, despite widespread evidence to the contrary, which LifeSiteNews has covered. In April, then Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered “Yes” when asked “The President has said that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?”

Hunter Biden’s laptop, dubbed by former President Donald Trump as “the laptop from Hell,” was originally branded “Russian misinformation” after a computer repair man handed it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in April 2019. This March, the Washington Post and the New York Times authenticated the contents of the laptop after months of denying its authenticity.

Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family’s shady business dealings with China.

