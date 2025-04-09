Congressmen tell Glenn Beck they are being monitored and threatened by CIA

The revelation suggests Congress is compromised in its legislative functions, and even that the U.S. is not currently a true democratic republic.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator Glenn Beck shared that congressmen have repeatedly told him they are being monitored by the CIA, with two also claiming they’ve been threatened by the intelligence agency.

In a clip shared by Valuetainment host Patrick Bet-David on Monday, Beck told how he is frequently asked to leave electronics behind when holding discussions with congressmen during his visits to Washington, D.C.

“I don’t know how many times in the last five years I’ve had congressmen ask me, can you leave your cell phone outside? Let’s go for a walk. You’re carrying any electronics? Do you have an Apple Watch?”

“And then they’ll say, outside as we’re walking, quietly, the CIA is monitoring everything that we’re doing in Congress. They’re monitoring all of us,” Beck continued.

“And two of them have told me we’ve been threatened behind closed doors, we’ve been threatened by the CIA. That was a little scary to hear that. And I’ve heard it over and over and over again,” Beck said.

If true, the revelation suggests Congress as a whole is subject to coercion and therefore compromised in its legislative functions, and even that the U.S. is not currently a true democratic republic. This is especially momentous given that Congress has the sole power to declare war, in addition to its nearly unlimited lawmaking power.

The CIA has a long history of controversy for engaging in unconstitutional, illegal and evil activities. Most grievous is its documented use of torture, such as in Project MKUltra, a human control program, and the training of groups that have killed civilians and helped overthrown democratically elected governments.

A CIA whistleblower told commentator Candace Owens in November 2024 that the CIA has a refined system of intimidation by which it suppresses dissent within its own ranks, one he said was used on himself and his family.

Share











