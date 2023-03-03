Congresswoman: Federal law enforcement agencies must be held accountable for ‘tyranny’

U.S. Congresswomen Kat Cammack of Florida and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming were part of a CPAC panel discussing the weaponization of the FBI against pro-lifers and innocent Americans.

(LifeSiteNews) — During the first day of the 2023 CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), two Republican congresswomen discussed the federal government’s radical use of force against pro-lifers and innocent Americans.

Katie Pavlich, Townhall editor and Fox News contributor, hosted a panel on Thursday featuring U.S. Congresswomen Kat Cammack of Florida and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming. The women addressed the ongoing issue of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) targeting pro-lifers and Christians while showing little effort to prosecute abortion activists who attack crisis pregnancy centers.

Both Cammack and Hageman are members of the House subcommittee investigating the weaponization of federal agencies.

During the session, Pavlich brought up a recent hearing conducted by a Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republican senators questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland about the lack of consistency between prosecuting peaceful pro-lifers and violence-inciting activists. Garland responded to questions by claiming that because pro-lifers prayed outside during the day, it was easier to find them. On the other hand, abortion activists typically make their attacks at night, which challenges the FBI to track perpetrators.

“It is absurd, but it is reality, and the Department of Justice claims that there is no double standard. So, on the pro-life issue and on just the general issue of equal application of the law and equal justice, what is your committee doing to address that issue?” Pavlich asked.

“I think we also need to be careful not to refer to it as a double standard. It’s a violation of the Constitution and Equal Protection Clause,” Hageman responded. “Governments fail when you have an unequal justice system.”

“Any three-year-old knows that you should treat everybody the same. That’s why we have an Equal Protection Clause in the Fifth Amendment and the Fourteenth Amendment. So, we need to call these things out for really what they are.”

Cammack, who called Garland’s excuse “laughable,” also pointed out how telling it was when the attorney general “started speaking very slow because he was trying to run the clock out.” She said that, knowing each lawmaker has a limited time to ask questions in a hearing, drawing out a response is “by design because they don’t want to answer.”

Pavlich also asked the congresswomen about their thoughts on the general weaponization of the government, which she described as weaponization “on steroids” from when she entered the political media world, and why their subcommittee is necessary.

“Every federal agency today is both literally being weaponized through the collection and housing of ammunition and ballistic materials, but also turning that counter-terrorism effort that has been happening for years, they’re turning it inward on Americans,” Cammack said. “It’s wrong [and] it has to stop because this is our government, not their government.”

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant, and the reality is that these agencies believe they’re now in charge,” Hageman added. “This country is of, by, and for the people. And we have weaponized the federal government against the citizens of this country.”

“These agencies have decided that they’re going to pick winners and losers, and now the conservatives and Republicans and parents are the targets of these folks and we need to ferret it out. We need to expose it. We need to be passing laws to stop it and we need to make sure that this nonsense never happens again.”

In the past year, the FBI has consistently targeted pro-lifers with heavily weaponized raids and charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The first of these excessive acts took place in September with an early morning SWAT raid at the Pennsylvania home of Mark Houck, where dozens of federal agents arrested the pro-life author and sidewalk counselor in front of his terrified children.

Houck has since been acquitted of all charges brought against him but remains the face of the Biden administration’s abuse of power against pro-lifers and Christians.

Weeks after the Houck raid, another pro-life advocate and father was taken into federal custody in a similar stunt. More recently, a memo leaked from the FBI Richmond field office showed plans to monitor Catholics, comparing those who attend the Latin Mass to “white nationalists.”

On the other hand, while the FBI has admitted that nearly 70% of abortion related, post-Roe violence was committed against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches, the federal government has not prosecuted a single person in connection to these attacks.

