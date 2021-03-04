Congresswoman introduces bill to define legal term ‘sex’ as biological sex

CONTACT YOUR CONGRESSMEN: Tell them to oppose the Equality Act! Click to contact your federal politicians, now.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A first-term Republican congresswoman from Illinois has introduced a bill to protect students’ bodily privacy from the White House’s recent transgenderist interpretation of Title IX.

Congresswoman Mary Miller introduced the “Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act,” her first bill, last Friday. According to Miller’s press release, the bill would “clarify that nothing in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 can be interpreted to give the Biden Administration the authority to prohibit schools from maintaining sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, sports teams, and academic programs.”

“The bill adds a clear definition of sex to Title IX to clarify that ‘sex’ means biological sex, not gender identity,” the statement continued.

Miller said she introduced the bill to protect single-sex spaces for young women like her own daughters. “Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” the congresswoman said.

“On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity. But Title IX was created to enhance opportunities for women, not threaten their safety,” she continued.

“This is why I’m sponsoring the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. I want to make it clear that the definition of sex in Title IX means biological sex, not gender identity. My goal is to protect spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams for women like my five daughters, and so many others across the country.”

On Friday, the bill had 21 co-sponsors, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who said that Bidens’s executive order against discrimination based on so-called gender identity is a violation of women’s rights.

“As a former competitive athlete and a mother to a daughter who is a D1 collegiate athlete, I staunchly oppose biological males in girls/women’s sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms,” Greene said. “Joe Biden’s executive order completely violates women’s rights in every way. I’m proud to cosponsor Congresswoman Miller’s legislation to reverse this disgusting attack on women and girls.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) stated that it is “more important now than ever” to protect women-only spaces in schools.

“Between the Democrats passage of the ‘Non-equality’ Equality Act and President Biden’s Executive Orders on sexual orientation and gender identity, it is more important now than ever to protect spaces for women and girls in Title IX schools,” Clyde said. “All members of Congress — Republican and Democrat alike — should protect the decades of progress we have made in securing women’s rights.”

“Unfortunately, the Democrats’ radical agenda seeks to reverse that progress,” he added. “I commend Congresswoman Miller for her leadership on this issue and I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of this legislation.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that protecting girls from “dangerous Democrat policies” is one of her top priorities.

“No high school athlete should have to look behind her back while changing in the locker room to make sure there isn’t a confused man catching a peek, and she also shouldn’t be afraid of being hurt while competing in sports,” she said.

Heritage Action America, a lobby group dedicated to establishing conservative policies on Capitol Hill, is one of the groups supporting Miller’s bill. It is adamantly against Biden’s “so-called ‘Equality Act.’”

“This legislation would modify the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in federal anti-discrimination law,” the organization wrote on its website. “Although titled the ‘Equality Act,’ the policies within this bill would create more inequality and profoundly impact all Americans.”

Its greatest impact would be on American girls and women as it “would force schools (both public and private), churches, hospitals, businesses, and other institutions to recognize an individual’s ‘chosen gender’ instead of their ‘biological sex,’” Heritage Action America observed. “As a result, more women and girls would be forced to share bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, and sleeping facilities with biological men who ‘identify’ as women.”

The conservative organization also pointed out that the “Equality Act” would push young women out of “female athletics” by forcing them to compete against biological males calling themselves girls. It would also lessen women’s chances of getting college scholarships, therefore diminishing their educational and professional opportunities.

To thank Congresswoman Mary Miller for her endeavor to protect the privacy and opportunities of young women in American schools, please contact her at one of the following addresses:

Rep. Mary E. Miller

1529 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-5271

01 North Vermilion Street

Suite 325

Danville, IL 61832

(217) 703-6100

101 North 4th St.

Suite 302

Effingham, IL 62401

(217) 240-3155

Emails can be sent via this link.