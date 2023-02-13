Congresswoman who promoted COVID shots says she developed hand tremors, heart pain after vaccination

Rep. Mace told Congress she has 'great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I don’t think are ever going to go away.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina spoke out about her apparent adverse reaction to her second experimental COVID-19 jab last week, explaining that she has “great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I don’t think are ever going to go away.”

Mace made the comments during a Wednesday House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter censorship.

In her remarks, the socially liberal South Carolina Republican criticized Twitter for stifling the reach of accredited medical professionals who expressed opinions about COVID-19 that ran counter to the established narrative.

She highlighted tweets from medical experts like Great Barrington Declaration signers Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford and Harvard’s Dr. Martin Kulldorff, which had been suppressed on social media.

According to revelations uncovered in the “Twitter Files,” an article by Dr. Bhattacharya about natural immunity to the virus had been placed on a “Trends Blacklist” on Twitter.

“Apparently the views of a Stanford doctor are ‘disinformation’ to you people,” Rep. Mace said Wednesday.

“I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from COVID,” she said. “Not only was I a long-hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot but it was a second shot.”

She said she has subsequently “developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot,” and has “tremors in my left hand.”

“And I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain. And I’ve had a battery of tests,” she added.

The congresswoman said she thinks it’s “extremely alarming” that “Twitter’s unfettered censorship” has “spread into medical fields and affected millions of Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC.”

She told Congress she has “great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I don’t think are ever going to go away.”

“And I know that I’m not the only American who has those kinds of concerns,” she said.

Mace’s remarks about her apparent COVID jab side effects comes after she previously advocated for vaccination after experiencing “a really bad case” of coronavirus infection in the summer of 2020.

“I want to encourage people to get out and protect yourself, your family and your community,” Mace said after getting the jab in April, 2021. “I had a really bad case of COVID-19 last summer so I’m feeling encouraged, but in order for us to recover faster this summer and get back to more normalcy here I’m encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.”

The congresswoman made headlines in late 2021 for promoting the recognition of a broad range of COVID mitigation measures, including natural immunity, while simultaneously promoting vaccination.

It’s unclear whether Mace will continue to advocate for vaccination following her reaction to her second COVID jab.

Many Americans remain deeply concerned about the mRNA injections’ safety and efficacy, as well as ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in the shots’ development. In addition, evidence continues to emerge suggesting the shots may contribute to heart inflammation, strokes, neurological issues, and disruptions in women’s menstrual cycles, triggering fertility concerns.

