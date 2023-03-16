Connecticut church sues state over vaccine mandate that could force its schools to shut down

'Our message to the state is clear. We will obey God first.'

MILFORD, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) – A Connecticut church is suing the state on religious liberty grounds for attempting to force it to subject religious school students to vaccination requirements.

Fox News reported that the dispute concerns changes Connecticut made in 2021 to its immunization requirements for participation in public and private schools (as well as daycare and other childcare centers), by eliminating the ability to obtain religious exemptions, leaving medical exemptions the only possible avenue to avoid objectionable injections.

Milford Christian Church, which maintains a pre-kindergarten program called Little Eagles and a K-12 Academy, has refused to comply, and as a result was given a “choice between compelling their students to vaccinate, expelling them if they didn’t, or facing the forceable state closure,” attorney Cameron Atkinson said.

In response, it is suing the Connecticut State Department of Education, Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, and Connecticut Department of Public Health on First Amendment grounds.

“The plaintiff will submit information to the court as early as today to provide clarity” regarding how the school will proceed while litigation is pending, the state attorney general’s office responded, Fox 61 reported. “As always, the state prefers to work with schools collaboratively to meet licensure requirements and avoid any interruption in the education of students. That being said, vaccines save lives. The legislature’s action was fully lawful and necessary to protect public health. We have successfully defended multiple baseless challenges to this statute and will continue to defend the statute.”

Several common vaccines, including for hepatitis A and rabies, were developed using cell lines derived from aborted babies, leading many Americans to morally object to receiving anything tainted by the intentional destruction of innocent human life.

The issue is particularly acute today due to ongoing controversies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

According to a detailed overview by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all used aborted fetal cells during their COVID vaccines’ testing phase; and Johnson & Johnson also used the cells during the design & development and production phases.

While many have attempted to deny or downplay the coronavirus jabs’ links to abortion, the Washington Examiner’s Timothy Carney noted that the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s journal Science admits as much, as does the left-wing fact-checking outlet Snopes.

Share











