Connecticut Democrats drop plan to ban gas cars by 2035, hope to revive efforts next year

HARTFORD, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) – Connecticut Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont admitted defeat this week on a controversial proposal to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles, though he signaled to environmental activists that the fight will continue.

CT Insider reported that Lamont agreed to cancel a planned vote on a proposed regulation that would phase out production and sale of new gas-powered cars and light trucks in favor of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035 after opposition mounted by Republicans on the state legislature’s Regulation Review Committee, convincing him he wouldn’t have the votes to approve it.

“Common sense has prevailed,” Republican state Senate Leader Kevin Kelly responded to the victory, Fox News reported. “The governor’s decision to withdraw the regulations is a reasoned approach to address the growing concerns raised by working and middle-class families. Adopting California emission standards which ban the sale of gas-powered cars is a substantial policy shift which must be decided by the General Assembly.”

“There are too many questions regarding the capacity of our electric grid, the cost and location of grid improvements, and the negative impact on urban, rural and working poor families,” he added. “More than 90% of our pollution comes from outside the control of Connecticut. We need a national – and international – approach to improve our air quality. A state-by-state strategy will only prolong the attainment of cleaner air.”

However, the issue is certain to be revisited in the near future, as Democrats control both chambers of the state assembly, which has previously given initial approval to the plan. Lamont pledged action to revive the plan in the 2024 legislative session, the Hartford Courant reported, touting it as part of a national trend.

“Right now, what I love is the fact that it’s not Connecticut going alone. It’s not Connecticut and California, which gets everybody’s hair on fire,” he said. “It’s Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, New Mexico. There’s a broad base. Almost 40% of the American population is leaning in this direction.”

Critics argue that current EVs have numerous limitations that only make them suitable for people of certain lifestyles and geographic domains, and that trying to force them on the public at large rather than waiting for the technology and infrastructure to naturally improve to the point where they are more appealing to the average American will have steep consequences for drivers, for the economy, and for the U.S. electrical grid.

Yet left-wing activists’ zeal to force green energy “solutions” on those who don’t want them is justified on the long-standing liberal dogma that anthropogenic global warming (AGW) – the thesis that human activity, rather than natural phenomena, is primarily responsible for Earth’s changing climate – will lead to global environmental catastrophe in the near future. However, that narrative is largely based on widespread data manipulation, flawed climate models, misrepresentation of sources, and suppression of dissenting findings by their leading researchers at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, East Anglia Climate Research Unit, and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

