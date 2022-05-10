Connecticut governor signs law allowing non-physicians to perform abortions

HARTFORD (LifeSiteNews) – Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has signed into law legislation that will allow more non-physicians to perform abortions and shield abortionists from potential lawsuits for violating the pro-life laws of other states.

HB 5414 establishes that the governor can only extradite Connecticut residents for violating other states’ laws if those violations are also illegal in Connecticut (while placing similar limits on courts, public agencies, and health providers), allows abortionists sued by out-of-staters for violating those states’ abortion laws to counter-sue to recover certain costs, and empowers advanced practice registered nurses, nurse-midwives, and physician assistants to commit first-trimester aspiration abortions as well as dispense abortion-inducing drugs.

Supporters of the measure frame it as making Connecticut into a “sanctuary” for abortion in anticipation of a potential Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which would eliminate the judicially-imposed “right” to abortion and fully restore states’ ability to set their own abortion laws.

“I am very appreciative to the majority of lawmakers in Connecticut who had the foresight to draft this legislation at a time when the right to a safe and legal abortion in America is in jeopardy,” Lamont said in a statement on signing the bill, CNN reports. “I am proud to stand up for access to reproductive health care and reproductive freedom. As long as I am governor of this great state, we’ll never waiver on the right to choose and the belief that medical decisions should be made between a patient and their doctor.”

“I think you’ve heard a lot about what’s coming out of the Supreme Court and a preliminary ruling that looks like they may be on the edge of ending a woman’s right to choose,” Lamont added. “That’s not going to happen in the state of Connecticut.”

— Article continues below Petition — Supreme Court: Publish decision to overturn Roe now! Show Petition Text 15030 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe! According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country. As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision." Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God! However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned. But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling. That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe. SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now! The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world. Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it. But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States. Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long. That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW! Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Is the leaked Roe v. Wade reversal opinion an attempt by the Left to pressure justices?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/analysis-is-the-leaked-roe-reversal-opinion-an-attempt-by-the-left-to-pressure-justices 'Alleged leaked majority opinion shows Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-scotus-roe-leaked 'Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-abortion-demonstrators-gather-outside-supreme-court-after-reported-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Pro-lifers have criticized the new law, with House Republican leader Vincent Candelora suggesting that it runs afoul of the the Full Faith & Credit Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which requires that “Full Faith and Credit shall be given in each State to the public Acts, Records, and judicial Proceedings” of every other state. “We honor each other’s laws. We’re the United States of America,” Candelora said.

Pro-lifers also argue that laws allowing non-physicians to commit abortions not only increase the number of innocent lives lost to abortion but also put the women seeking abortions in greater danger by subjecting them to abortionists with less training or experience.

The danger was most dramatically illustrated by the case of infamous Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who delegated parts of the abortion process, such as administering anesthesia, to non-physician employees, one of whom was only 15 years old. In 2015, Gosnell was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of one patient, and of first-degree murder of three born-alive infants.

Even when abortions are committed by fully-licensed physicians, they are frequently anything but safe for the mother, as evidenced by the records of numerous abortion facilities across the country, including chains embraced by abortion allies as leaders for their cause.

Share











