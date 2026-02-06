Connecticut launches billboard campaign to promote pro-abortion hotline

Connecticut AG William Tong partnered with the ‘Reproductive Equity Now Foundation’ to launch the hotline, which both abortion seekers and practitioners can call for confidential legal advice.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) — Connecticut has announced a new advertising campaign featuring billboards and web ads to promote awareness of the state’s abortion hotline to promote reproductive “access.”

In 2024, Attorney General William Tong partnered with the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation to launch the hotline, which both abortion seekers and practitioners can call for confidential legal advice about navigating the various conflicting laws and regulations. The hotline was initially billed as a protective measure in response to President Donald Trump’s return to office.

This week, the state announced a new ad campaign to spread the word about the hotline, with Tong declaring, “abortion is safe, legal and accessible here in Connecticut, and that’s the way it’s going to stay” – despite the grave harm it does to women and unborn children.

“Over the next several weeks, you’ll see billboards across Hartford and New Haven spreading the word about this free and confidential resource,” said Liz Gustafson, state director for Reproductive Equity Now Foundation. “You’ll see it online and in our communities and in the spaces where people already live their lives.”

Details were not shared about the cost or extent of the campaign, but the hotline has reportedly reached over 250 people since its inception, potentially indicating it has not had the desired impact in more than a year of operation.

“Attorney General Tong’s taxpayer-funded Abortion Hotline is a solution in search of a problem,” responded the Family Institute of Connecticut. “Neither the repeal of Roe v. Wade nor the Trump Administration has threatened abortion access in Connecticut in the slightest way. Attorney General Tong and abortion activists should spend less time ginning up phony conflicts and more time tending to the harm caused by their support for the taking of unborn human life.”

Connecticut has taken numerous steps to maintain its status as a haven for abortion-on-demand. Last year, Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont announced abortifacient contraception would be made available in vending machines across the state, starting with the University of Connecticut’s main campus in Storrs, and that pharmacists would be able to directly prescribe Plan B without a doctor’s order after simply taking a four-hour training course.

Last December, Lamont announced plans to give $10.4 million of taxpayers’ money to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, in order to compensate for the abortion giant’s lost federal funds, part of $41 million to make up for lost federal funds for a variety of “services,” bringing the total committed for that purpose up to almost $168 million.

