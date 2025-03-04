Connecticut lawmakers vote to give Planned Parenthood $800k to stockpile abortion pills

The Connecticut legislature approved giving $800,000 of taxpayers’ money to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, most of which will be used to buy mifepristone.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) – The Connecticut legislature approved giving $800,000 of taxpayers’ money to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England that will be used to “stockpile” abortion pills in anticipation of future restrictions.

The CT Mirror reported that the legislation leaves it up to the abortion chain affiliate exactly how to spend the money, but Planned Parenthood of Southern New England vice president Gretchen Raffa has already confirmed that the lion’s share will be used on mifepristone.

“We know that there are threats that are coming from the federal administration and Congress, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that people will continue to have access to medication abortion and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care,” she said.

The bill is a resolution to an internal debate among Democrats for how best to insulate abortion pill “access” from potential future pro-life action. Despite being so pro-abortion as to make abortifacients available in school vending machines, Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont had opposed previous ideas for stockpiling mifepristone, citing fears the price tag would be too high. Lamont’s office has not yet commented on the latest measure

Family Institute of Connecticut Action is “outraged that our state’s Democrats just handed over $800,000 of our tax dollars to Planned Parenthood through an emergency procedure with no input from the public,” executive director Peter Wolfgang told CatholicVote.

Thirteen states currently ban all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

Among those tactics, easy access to and interstate distribution of abortion pills is one of the abortion lobby’s most potent tools for perpetuating abortion-on-demand post-Roe v. Wade that they are aggressively pursuing regardless of the risks to the women they are supposedly serving.

In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, yet the chemical abortion business “surged” with 64 percent of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol. Citing data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, STAT says mifepristone “accounts for roughly half of all abortions in the U.S.”

Whether the issue will be resolved manually remains to be seen. President Donald Trump has taken a number of pro-life actions since returning to office, but he said on the campaign trail that he would not enforce federal law prohibiting abortion pills from being dispensed by mail. In what pro-lifers hope might signal the beginning of a reversal on that position, new Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that Trump has asked him to study the dangers of abortifacient drugs.

Share











