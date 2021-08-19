Connecticut university fining students, banning WiFi without vaccination proof

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

HAMDEN, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) — Quinnipiac University has implemented a progressive fining plan, a WiFi ban and a move-in ban for students who do not provide ‘proof of vaccination’ against COVID-19 that take effect at the start of the fall semester on August 30.

On Monday, 600 students at Quinnipiac University were sent an email saying they will be fined weekly until they show proof of vaccination, reported CNN.

“The fee will start at $100 a week for the first two weeks of the semester and will increase by $25 every two weeks for up to $200 a week,” said the email, sent by John W. Morgan, associate vice president for public relations for the school.

According to the email, these fines will reach a maximum total of $2,275 per semester.

The email goes on to say that if a student decides not to show “proof” they received one of the novel COVID-19 vaccines, starting September 14 they will be denied access to the school network and the school’s WiFi service, which in years past have been freely accessible for all registered students.

In addition to the fines and WiFi cutoffs, the university website states, “Students who do not upload their vaccination record will not be allowed to move into their university housing.”

“We will engage in student conduct conversations with those who have not uploaded their vaccination records and assess other penalties until they provide the required information,” the website continues.

The COVID-19 protocols section of their website also says that in addition to requiring vaccinations masks must be worn at all times unless a student is “outside” or “alone in a private office or a partitioned cubicle or workspace, or in your living space.”

Morgan’s email stated that all staff and faculty members employed by the school have already provided proof they received the jab. According to CNN, Morgan said that of the 600 students notified through his email, 150 have already complied and sent back proof of vaccination.

Quinnipiac University is only one of 400 schools in America requiring the jab for attendance, seemingly following a precedent set in March when LifeSite reported that Rutgers University became the first known school in the nation to require that everyone planning to go on the campus must be vaccinated.

