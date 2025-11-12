Conservative bill would increase penalties for attacks on places of worship in Canada

Conservative MP Kelly Block has introduced Bill C-255 to amend the Criminal Code with minimum penalties for vandalizing religious property amid hundreds of church burnings.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Conservatives are working to increase penalties for mischief directed at places of worship after hundreds of churches have been burned to the ground.

On November 6, Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Kelly Block introduced her Private Members Bill C-255, which would increase penalties for criminals convicted of mischief directed at places of worship.

“Over the past 10 years, there has been an alarming rise in incidents of mischief committed against religious property of in Canada. Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship continue to be vandalized,” Block told Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend the Canadian Criminal Code by adding penalties for anyone “who commits mischief in relation to a building or structure, or part of a building or structure, that is primarily used for religious worship.”

According to the proposed legislation, for a first offense, an offender must compensate the property owner in an amount of not less than $1,000. For a second offense, the offender must compensate the property owner in an amount of not less than $1,000 and serve imprisonment for not less than 14 days.

For each subsequent offense, the offender must compensate the property owner in an amount of not less than $1,000 and serve imprisonment for not less than 30 days. If the offense is prosecuted by indictment, the offender is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years. If the offense is punishable on summary conviction, the offender is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years less a day.

Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski celebrated the legislation on X, writing, ” Hundreds of Canadian churches have burned to the ground in the past decade. Carney Liberals don’t seem to care.”

“That’s why it was nice to see Conservative MP @KellyBlockmp introduce a bill today (Bill C-255) to stiffen penalties for vandals who attack churches,” he continued. “About time!”

At the same time as Conservative MPs work to punish criminals who target churches, Liberals have repeatedly shut down motions to condemn the violence.

As LifeSiteNews reported last month, Liberal MP John-Paul Danko dismissed attacks on churches in Canada as “conspiracy theories” despite two churches being targeted in his own riding of Hamilton.

Hate-motivated attacks against Christians are on the rise in Canada. In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some Canadian residential schools. The reality is, after four years, there have been no mass graves discovered at residential schools.

Regardless of this, over 120 churches, most of them Catholic, many of them on indigenous lands that serve the local population, have been burned to the ground, vandalized, or defiled in Canada.

The attacks are ongoing. Earlier in October, an Alberta Christian church was burned to the ground.

