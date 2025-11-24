Conservative calls for citizen-led referendum on late-term abortion ban in Alberta

United Conservative Party MLA Jason Stephan told the legislature that most Albertans agree there should at least be limits on abortion.

( LifeSiteNews ) – An Alberta conservative called on the public to rally to bring forth a referendum for a vote to ban late-term abortions.

United Conservative Party (UCP) MLA Jason Stephan spoke in the Alberta legislature on November 19 about late-term abortions, calling for a citizen-led referendum to ban the practice.

“Many Albertans do not want a society that is best at late-term abortions, and many of these Albertans feel that they are ignored on this matter sacred to them,” Stephan said .

“But Alberta has a Citizen Initiative Act, and most Albertans, regardless of faith or background, agree that it is reasonable to have some limits on late-term abortions. That is the case in most democratic jurisdictions.”

Stephan said that Canada is founded on “principles that recognize the supremacy of God.”

“Judeo-Christian principles recognize that men and women are children of God, each having a divine nature and destiny,” he said.

“They affirm the family as ordained of God and that children are a blessing. This is the opposite of Canada’s failure to do nothing about abortion, in particular late-term abortions.”

In Alberta, the Citizen Initiative Act allows the people, should they get 178,000 verified signatures, to call for a referendum, which Stephan said would allow “Albertans to judge for themselves” on the issue of late-term abortion.

“Seeing things as they really are will result in less abortion not by force of law but by the exercise of moral agency informed by truth,” he said

“It will be good for Albertans to have a referendum with honest conversations on late-term abortion, speaking the truth in love as each best understands it, with respect to all. Thank you.”

According to Prolife Alberta, Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government under Premier Danielle Smith “has the authority to rewrite AHS policy to require that infants born alive after a failed abortion receive the same degree of care as any other newborn child.”

The group is urging Albertans to sign up to support its “Left to Die” campaign and contact their local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to “support” a “policy revision” of AHS guidelines, saying it “should be common-sense and bipartisan.”

Prolife Alberta has exposed the fact that late-term abortions happen in the province.

The ruling UCP party’s grassroots members will be debating restricting abortion funding at its upcoming AGM to be held November 28-30.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has called late-term abortions “disgusting.”

Bernier recently called for an end to “infanticide” after another RightNow video exposed late-term abortions in Canada.

Smith has done well on some points but has been relatively soft on social issues of importance to conservatives such as abortion and has publicly expressed pro-LGBT views, telling Jordan Peterson earlier this year that conservatives must embrace homosexual “couples” as “nuclear families.”

Late-term abortions often result in live births, as the baby is not completely killed during the abortion procedure. As reported by LifeSiteNews recently, 150 babies were born after botched abortions in 2023-2024 in Canada, but it’s not known how many survived.

Similarly, reports from 2018 indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

There were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. For context, in 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

Share











