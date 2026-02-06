Conservative candidate needed security due to Chinese agents targeting him in Canada’s 2025 election

Conservative Toronto candidate Joe Tay, a podcaster from Hong Kong, and his supporters faced threats linked to China’s Communist government last year.

(LifeSiteNews) — Monitors for Canada’s federal electoral process have confirmed that a Conservative candidate from the 2025 election had to get private security because of threats made against him by agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during the campaign.

Conservative candidate Joe Tay, noted by Blacklock’s Reporter , was the target of CCP agents.

Nathalie Drouin, who serves as the national security advisor to the prime minister, said during testimony at a recent House affairs committee meeting, “I am not saying there was no attempt to undermine our democratic exercise.”

“We saw attempts, but we believe the overall result was fair and sound for Canadians,” she added.

Drouin noted, “We offered private security to the candidate, a program that was also available to all MPs facing threats.”

Tay is a podcaster from Toronto and came in second place in the election, losing out to his Liberal rival.

In April of 2025, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Tay stopped his campaign due to threats linked to China’s Communist Chinese Party government.

Tay is from Hong Kong and is a pro-democracy activist. The targets against him included mock “wanted” posters, along with negative online commentary, as well as a campaign to tarnish his name on Chinese-language social media platforms.

During testimony, Tay said that, during his nomination, a venue owner who had hosted a birthday party to which he was invited was summoned twice by the Chinese Consulate for “allowing me on the premises.”

“Volunteers and I were followed, photographed and had our homes monitored by strange vehicles that were reported to local police and the RCMP,” said Tay.

Some Chinese seniors had threats from foreign agents to discourage them from voting for Tay, which read, “If you vote for Joe Tay, the Chinese Consulate will know and you will lose your visa to visit China.”

Threats to candidates in Canada’s federal elections seem to have reached new highs.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the vast majority of candidates on the ballot box for Canada’s 2025 election have stated they are certain that foreign agents were actively trying to sway people’s voting intentions one way or another.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé saying that current Prime Minister Mark Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

Despite this, as recently as a few weeks ago, Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

The final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

