‘Conservative’ Greek prime minister proposes bill allowing same-sex ‘marriage,’ adoption

ATHENS, Greece (LifeSiteNews) – Greece may become the latest nation to redefine marriage to include same-sex unions if a newly proposed bill by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis passes.

Politico reported that the bill, which is set for a vote in the nation’s parliament next week and would also allow homosexual couples to adopt children (but not make use of surrogacy), has caused great consternation among Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy Party and the country’s predominant Orthodox church with bishops organizing protests and Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus warning that “those who vote for it cannot remain members of the church.”

Recognizing same-sex “marriage” is a “matter of equality,” Mitsotakis says, arguing that Greece cannot continue “to have two classes of citizens and certainly not to have children of a lesser God.” But analysts speculate he may be pushing it out of more mercenary motives, as conforming Greece’s policy to the position 20 other European nations have already adopted could help him secure positions within the European Union (EU) after his term expires.

Whether the bill passes remains to be seen. Roughly a quarter of New Democracy members of parliament (MPs) oppose the measure, and while Mitsotakis is counting on support from left-wing opposition parties, they are divided as well, thanks to traditionalists among the factions they represent. The Syriza Party does not have an official position on it, with multiple leaders having taken contrary stances, and the KKE Communist Party opposes it.

“Greece remains among those EU countries with a majority still (narrowly) opposed to same-sex marriage, along with Poland and Hungary, according to a poll by Pew Research Center,” Politico added.

“The fact that New Democracy has some officials in government that support the super conservative agenda allows the party to adopt ad hoc fragments of this agenda, depending on what serves its interest at any given moment,” opined political analyst Panagiotis Koustenis, predicting the stance will not hurt Mitsotakis politically. “These internal ultra-conservative voices, when expressed as a reaction or as a protest and not as an official line of the party, work in favor of Mitsotakis’ moderate profile.”

Despite Mitsotakis’s branding as conservative, this is not the first time he has drawn international attention for stances more at home on the Left. In late 2021, he described mandating COVID-19 vaccination for Greeks ages 60 and older under penalty of fines as an “act of justice.”

