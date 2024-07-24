Conservative influencer exposes Harley Davidson’s woke DEI policies: ‘Stop dividing us’

Robby Starbuck's latest video reveals that the iconic motorcycle company has supported pro-LGBT legislation, donated and partnered with pro-homosexual groups, and mandated inclusion training.

(LifeSiteNews) — American motorcycle company Harley Davidson is receiving blowback after filmmaker Robby Starbuck released a video detailing the ways it has adopted woke policies in recent years.

Starbuck, a 35-year-old Cuban American, has been in the news lately for publishing exposes of farming giants John Deere and Tractor Supply Company.

It’s time to expose Tractor Supply. It’s one of the most beloved brands in 🇺🇸 by conservatives but what do they REALLY stand for under CEO @hallawton’s leadership? • LGBTQIA+ training for employees

• Funding pride/drag events

• They have a DEI Council

• Funding sex changes… pic.twitter.com/F4tvNmNZ9f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2024



Both of the companies scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives after he drew attention to them earlier this month.

It’s time to expose John Deere.@JohnDeere has been one of the most beloved brands by conservative farmers but recently on CEO John May’s watch, they’ve gone woke. Here’s some of what we found: • Funding a pride event for kids as young as 3

• “Genderbread man” training

•… pic.twitter.com/nWnSUCW08K — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 9, 2024



Starbuck has nearly 514,000 followers on X and 139,000 subscribers on YouTube. He released his 10-minute Harley Davidson video on Tuesday.

It’s time to expose Harley Davidson.@harleydavidson has been one of the most beloved brands in America but recently on CEO Jochen Zeitz’s watch, they’ve gone totally woke. Here’s some of what we found: • Openly supports “the equality act” which would allow men into girl’s… pic.twitter.com/15kPUy8WVY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 23, 2024



In an X post, Starbuck points to a number of policies Harley Davidson has implemented. Among them include support for pro-LGBT legislation, donating to and striking partnership with pro-homosexual groups, mandating inclusion training, hiring racial and sexual minorities, and scores of other left-wing initiatives.

They have had old bear cans for years. — gypsy_love (@gypsy_lovell) July 23, 2024

Uh, this doesn’t look legal to me. Anyone have insight on how this is allowed under our current anti-discrimination laws? Harley Davidson has a LOT of explaining to do. Insane. https://t.co/tGjqa4coPF — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 23, 2024



“Harley Davidson seems to have forgotten who their core customers are,” Starbuck argues.

Harley Davidson was founded 121 years ago by childhood friends William Harley and Arthur Davidson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where it still has its headquarters.

Pro-LGBT website PinkNews has noted that some of the policies Starbuck focused on in his video are not necessarily new.

“(Harley Davidson) has also been a regular contributor to the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce – a not-for-profit organization that promotes economic growth and opportunities among pro-queer businesses – since at least 2013,” the site reported.

It also recalled that during “Pride Month” in June 2020, the company posted a pro-LGBT message stating “all riders are welcome in our family.”



Starbuck blames Zeitz, the company’s $12-million-a-year CEO, for its lurch to the left on social issues.

“Do Harley riders want the money they spend at Harley to be used later by corporate to push an ideology that’s diametrically opposed to their own values?” he asks.

Starbuck said that his goal with his report is not “destruction’ but to “inform consumers about the values major companies are adopting.”

“Most of us just want the companies we shop at to stop virtue signaling about divisive social, cultural and political issues. That’s what would truly make businesses welcome to all. Stop dividing us by injecting wokeness,” he argued.

According to its 2024 financial report, Harley Davidson’s operating income this quarter is down 29% from last year. The company employs 6,400 workers worldwide. Twenty years ago, in 2004, it had over 10,000.

Share











