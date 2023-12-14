Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife doubles down on couple’s pro-abortion ‘values’

While Pierre Poilievre continues to surge in the polls, his wife's recent statement reminds social conservatives that he fails to differ from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals on the issue of abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife has revealed that she and her husband support killing babies through abortion in Canada.

“We are pro-choice,” Anaida Poilievre Galindo, wife of Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, told French media outlet TVA Nouvelles on December 11.

“We have spoken out on this,” she continued. “I am a woman from Quebec, I grew up here. And it’s part of my values.”

The announcement was met with disappointment by the pro-life movement in Canada. Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) Youth announced, “The abortion debate has never been closed. There is no right to abortion in Canada. Pro-abortion politicians are not supportable.”

The Poilievre couple have affirmed their pro-abortion stance. Anaida Poilievre Galind: “We are pro-choice. We have spoken out on this. I am a woman from Quebec, I grew up here. And it’s part of my values.” Pro-abortion politicians are not supportable.

#PierrePoilievre #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pfOzRwKrT5 — CLC Youth (@clcyouthprolife) December 13, 2023

Poilievre has been previously “red lighted” by CLC which rates politicians on their commitment to pro-life and pro-family values, noting that, “In the 2022 leadership debates, Poilievre flatly stated that he is “pro-choice” and “pro-choix” on abortion, in both official languages.”

Similarly, Poilievre supports homosexual “marriage” and vowed never to introduce pro-life legislation.

Additionally, in September, Poilievre failed to support the Million Person March for Children against LGBT indoctrination in schools and even went as far as having his office tell his caucus to refrain from making any statements about the movement.

This led many online to accuse the Conservative leader of cowardice and having missed a good opportunity to rally his grassroots base.

Following the outcry, along with overwhelming evidence that Conservative Canadians are in favor of pro-family legislation, Poilievre voiced support for parental rights, blasting Trudeau for “demonizing concerned parents” who attended the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination.

While Poilievre’s recent statements may have given hope to Canadians that he could be adopting a more socially conservative worldview, his wife’s statement has reinforced the fact that Poilievre remains staunchly pro-abortion.

CLC’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews that while it is not surprising to hear that Poilievre is pro-abortion, “it’s very sad to see Poilievre’s wife stand on the side of pre-born child murder.”

“Like Pierre, she hides behind the sanitized euphemism of ‘pro-choice,'” he added. “Perhaps it soothes her conscience to hide behind positive-sounding words, but if she were to scratch that flowery term just a little, she’ll find under its surface the gruesome reality that abortion is the dismemberment, decapitation and disembowelment of innocent human beings.”

“That’s what she’s supporting,” he declared. “Those are not ‘values’ worth having, neither in Quebec nor anywhere else. Murder is murder, whether in the womb or out.”

Anaida’s claim that her pro-abortion stance comes from her French-Canadian identity seems unfounded considering that Quebec was, at least historically, the most Catholic province in Canada.

Quebec’s loss of pro-life and pro-family values is revealed in the French song “Dégenerations,” which was written to expose the decline of true French-Canadian culture and society through the loss of Catholicism.

“We pray for Anaida and Pierre’s conversion, and hope that they will see the error of their ways and one day, may yet come to believe in the cause of restoring legal protection to unborn children,” Fonseca continued.

“In the meantime, this does not affect our election strategy,” he added. “We will continue to work at nominating and electing the maximum number of pro-life candidates through this current election cycle. Of course, we will not support the pro-abortion Poilievre in his own riding, but there will be many pro-life Conservative, PPC, CHP and independent candidates throughout the country that we will work hard to elect.”

Share











