Canadian leadership hopeful denounces using tax dollars to fund ‘hateful woke agenda’ in schools

'The Liberals happily fund this toolkit on how to wokeify political discourse and classroom conversation.'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Conservative Party of Canada MP and leadership candidate, said Canadians’ taxpayer money should not be used to bring a “hateful woke agenda into our classrooms” in light of a recently released leftist agenda government-funded document for schools.

“Children should be taught our history, the good & the bad. Our children should be raised to be ready for any & every conversation, not taught how to cancel each other,” Lewis wrote on Twitter yesterday

Lewis’s tweet included a link to a platform update titled “Your tax dollars are paying for hate.”

In the update, Lewis brought to light a 53-page document from the government-funded “Anti-Hate Network,” which she said “published a shockingly hateful toolkit to be utilized in Canadian classrooms.”

The document in question is filled with leftist woke ideology, including instructions on dealing with fellow students or teachers who might support “problematic politicians,” along with notes that the Conservative Party was “infiltrated by white supremacists and other racists.”

Lewis highlighted how the document also includes a claim that the Red Ensign, or Canada’s old flag, is a “hate-promoting symbol.”

“This document was funded by our government. YOUR tax dollars paid for it,” Lewis wrote.

“You paid for children to be told in school that mentioning our historic flag is racist, for their teachers to be told that if kids mention a ‘problem politician’ they must be confronted immediately, and that our country’s founding political party has been infiltrated by racists and white supremacists.”

Lewis said that the “woke left needs a boogeyman” and that they can’t handle “a society that wrestles with history, both the good and the bad.”

“They can’t handle a society where people have disagreements, maybe even differences of opinion that might hurt somebody’s feelings. They believe it is more important to train up our children to cancel each other instead of handling difficult conversations,” Lewis wrote.

“The Liberals happily fund this toolkit on how to wokeify political discourse and classroom conversation.”

The government-funded document includes a “toolkit” to provide to “all members of school communities so that they may build a fence of protection around their school and their community and pull youth back before they are fully ensnared in hate movements.”

The document also includes a section titled “Know your opposition.”

In this section, it is clearly stated that Canada’s Red Ensign is a “hate” promoting symbol.

Lewis: It’s time to ‘call out the racist tropes and lies of the left’

Lewis wrote that any kids who are guided by “this so-called educational piece” in the classroom will be “less equipped for adult conversations, less tolerant of neighbours who are different from them, and less willing to engage in good-faith discussions.”

“It’s time to call out the racist tropes and lies of the left. To defend our history as a past that we need to remember, discuss and learn from — not cancel,” she added.

Lewis said it is important to bring back “respectful dialogue, even if it’s sometimes difficult.”

“We can let the woke influence our children, or we can raise up a generation that is as tough as those who fought and sacrificed to build this nation, and we can become the True North, Strong and Free again.”

Lewis recently blasted the cancel-culture trend of “canceling” Canada Day, saying there is no “shame” in being proud of one’s country.

She has also in recent days called out the attacks on the freedoms of Canadians, which include the use of the Emergencies Act by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shut down the Freedom Convoy.

Lewis is the only pro-life candidate in the running for leadership of the CPC and has been firm in her opposition to unrestricted abortion and is the only one endorsed by Campaign Life Coalition.

The CPC will elect its new leader on September 10. Mail-in ballots to eligible CPC members have already been begun arriving via mail.

Share











