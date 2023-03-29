Conservative Leslyn Lewis lashes out at Liberal MP who accused her of being a Nazi sympathizer

The pro-life MP defended her meeting with European Union MEP Christine Anderson and reminded Canadian counterpart Jennifer O’Connell that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown racial insensitivity numerous times by wearing blackface.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Black pro-life Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Leslyn Lewis launched a blistering rebuke against Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s known wearing of “blackface” after one of his MPs essentially accused her of being a Nazi sympathizer for meeting with European Union MEP Christine Anderson.

The rebuke came yesterday during a debate in the House of Commons after Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell called Anderson a “known Nazi” while taking issue with Lewis that she met with the MEP last month.

“I’m just curious if she thinks there should be consequences or retribution for members of this House who meet with known Nazis,” O’Connell said.

In response, an emotionally charged Lewis shot back at O’Connell, saying, “The prime minister put on blackface so many times he has degraded black people.”

“He literally put a banana in his pants. And you have the audacity, you have the audacity, to stand and look at me as a black woman and ask about my meeting with another member of the European Parliament,” Lewis said.

“Your prime minister, this prime minister, denigrated black men by putting a banana in his pants.”

Lewis then said that there should be “shame on every member over there that does not chastise them.”

“If this were any other country, he (Trudeau) would not be leading and he would not have the moral authority to lead. He would not have that moral authority,” she added.

Lewis noted that it is “within my job description” to meet with other politicians.

“I do not have to, I do not have to approve of everything that another member believes in order to have the decency to have meetings with other individuals,” she said.

Anderson, of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, was in Canada recently meeting with various people related to the Freedom Convoy, including one of the movement’s leaders, Tamara Lich.

Members of the AfD party advocate for less immigration and have been critical of Islam’s impact on Europe, notably through mass migration.

Anderson has also been critical of extreme forms of Islam prevalent in countries such as Afghanistan, accusing them of mistreating women.

Last month, photos emerged online of Anderson meeting with Lewis and two other CPC MPs, Colin Carrie and Dean Allison. After the pictures made the rounds online, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre issued a statement saying, “Anderson’s views are vile and have no place in our politics.”

Lewis said at the time that it’s not “uncommon for Members of Parliament to meet with visiting elected officials from other countries.”

“Consequently, we recently met with a representative of the European Parliament while she was visiting Canada,” she added.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am required to meet with foreign officials quite frequently and often do not share their views of those officials or their parties.”

Anderson took note of Lewis’ exchange with O’Connell and immediately rebuked the fact she was called a “known Nazi” by a Canadian MP.

“Not only am I not a Nazi, I detest the Nazi ideology and I will fight anyone trying to bring back that despicable ideology,” Anderson tweeted.

“But see, that is the problem they’re having with me! I’m actually fighting Nazism, rather than standing by in silence and letting them bring it in on again!”

Earlier this month, Poilievre said he will not remove from his caucus the three MPs who met with pro-Freedom Convoy Anderson.

In early March, Lewis said Trudeau should resign for “denigrating Black people” after he criticized her for meeting with Anderson.

Trudeau is known to have dressed up in blackface many times before he became prime minister, and photos of him doing so are widely circulated online.

In 2021, Trudeau called people who chose not to get the abortion-tainted experimental COVID shots “racist” and “misogynist,” and then asked if Canadians should “tolerate these people.”

He also said in 2022 that Freedom Convoy supporters were a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable” views.

However, as noted by LifeSiteNews journalist Kennedy Hall in an opinion piece last year, “Trudeau is the real racist, as he is completely out of touch with who supports the movement.”

“Justin Trudeau has labeled a diverse group of freedom loving Canadians as racist and extremist, yet he is well-known to have worn blackface on at least three occasions and to have admitted he can’t remember the actual number of his offenses,” Hall wrote.

