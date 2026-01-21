Conservative media outlet confronts Trudeau in Davos with questions on COVID, abuse of power

Rebel News' Ezra Levant could not get straight answers from the former Canadian prime minister during an encounter on a street at the site of the World Economic Forum.

( LifeSiteNews ) – The head of a popular Canadian conservative independent media outlet directly confronted former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the streets of Davos, barraging him with a series of questions, notably about his “behavior” during COVID.

A video of the brief sidewalk interview, which shows Rebel News head Ezra Levant and reporter Avi Yemini confronting Trudeau, who was accompanied by popular singer Katy Perry, has now gone viral, garnering thousands of views. Trudeau was in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings as the keynote speaker for the “Global Soft Power Summit” keynote speaker.

Levant did not shy away from questioning Trudeau about his role in Canada during COVID, asking him, “What do you make of the Federal Court of Appeal upholding that your martial law was illegal?”

Trudeau replied, “It’s good to see you, Ezra. It’s been a long time, how ya been? How ya been keeping?”

Levant’s comments were in regard to a ruling last week by a Canadian Federal Court of Appeal that affirmed Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act (EA) in 2022 to take out the Freedom Convoy protesters against COVID dictates was illegal.

Levant also asked Trudeau why he was in “Davos,” to which he received no reply.

Yemini then asked Trudeau about his role in COVID mandates and lockdowns.

“Do you feel like you owe Canadians an apology for, do you feel like you owe the world an apology, for your behavior during COVID?”

In reply, Trudeau said, “Have a good day, sir.”

Not done yet, Levant continued to push Trudeau, asking him if he was “worried about the rift with the United States?”

In reply, Trudeau said, “I think everyone is worried about an increasing polarization around the world.”

Levant also asked Trudeau if he would be meeting with his replacement, Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was also in Davos and gave a speech heavily laden with New World Order talking points. Trudeau did not give a straight answer either way.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a recent exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to communist China and the WEF.

The WEF, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda, is an organization in which Trudeau and some of his former cabinet members were involved.

The similarities between Carney and Trudeau extend to their globalist ties to issues such as support for abortion and the LGBT agenda .

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

After the protesters were cleared out, which was achieved through the freezing of bank accounts for those involved without a court order as well as the physical removal and arrest of demonstrators, Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, 2022.

Share











