Conservative motion condemning China’s threat to Canadian MPs passes in House of Commons

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s House of Commons in a majority vote Monday passed a Conservative Party motion condemning Communist China’s “intimidation campaign” against MPs as well as calling for known “diplomats responsible” for such tactics to be expelled from the country.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Michael Cooper’s motion titled “Interference by the People’s Republic of China” passed in a 170-150 vote. All opposition parties voted for the motion, with the Liberal Party voting against it. There were four abstentions.

Cooper’s motion called on the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “stop delaying and immediately:”

(a) create a foreign agent registry similar to Australia and the United States of America;

(b) establish a national public inquiry on the matter of foreign election interference;

(c) close down the People’s Republic of China run police stations operating in Canada;

(d) expel all of the People’s Republic of China diplomats responsible for and involved in these affronts to Canadian democracy.

According to the motion text, “intimidation tactics of the People’s Republic of China are being deployed against many Canadians of Chinese descent in diaspora communities across the country, which are widely reported and well established through the House of Commons’ committee testimony and reports by Canada’s security establishment, including reports indicating that families of members of Parliament are subjected to an intimidation campaign orchestrated out of Beijing’s consulate in Toronto.”

The vote came on the same day Canada, after calls to do so, expelled a Chinese diplomat implicated in a spying scandal involving MP Michael Chong and his family.

The expulsion of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei as a “persona non grata” came only days after the Canadian embassy for Communist China issued a veiled threat that the country will “play along” until the “very end” should its representative be expelled.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said yesterday about the expulsion of Wei that “Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.”

Despite the fact the motion called for the expulsion of such diplomats, the Liberals still voted against it, even though the government sent Wei home.

Last Tuesday, Chong was finally told by Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that he and his family were the targets of a spying and intimidation tactic campaign by Wei, an agent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). CSIS head David Vigneault confirmed with Chong in an in-person meeting in Ottawa that the spying came about because the MP supported a motion in parliament in 2021 that condemned the CCP’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

A CSIS report, dated July 20, 2021, shows that the CCP’s own intelligence agency, Ministry of State Security (MSS), “has taken specific actions to target Canadian MPs” who in February 2021 voted for a motion that condemned China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities, calling them an act of genocide.

The Chinese embassy said that Canada was trying to “attempt to make political gains and draw attention, driven by ideological bias, some Canadian politicians and media have been manipulating China-related issues, attacking and discrediting China.”

Last week, Chong revealed to the House of Commons that staff from Trudeau’s Privy Council Office (PCO) knew two years ago his family was the targets of the CCP intimidation tactics.

Trudeau has claimed he did not know about Chong being spied on, saying that CSIS did not send the top-secret report about Chong up the chain of command because the agency felt it “wasn’t a significant enough concern” and did not meet a “threshold that required them to pass it up.”

Former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney last week told LifeSiteNews the fact that Chong was not informed that agents of the CCP were spying on him and his family shows either Canada’s intelligence agency is guilty of not doing its job or the federal government is “covering” up its own “negligence.”

Late last month, one of Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party just hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

LifeSiteNews reported late last year that a Spanish human rights organization had identified at least two additional Communist Chinese police “stations” operating in Canada, in addition to three already known.

The “stations,” which the Conservative motion called to be shut down, are said to target Chinese nationals living abroad, often employing illegal methods such as blackmail to ensure the targeted persons do their former country’s bidding.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full independent public inquiry into the Chinese election meddling scandal.

However, he recently appointed former governor general David Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations.

Johnston was listed as a member Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, whose entire board of directors and CEO and president resigned last month after a report surfaced detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation that was alleged to be connected to the CCP.

After the scandal broke, his name disappeared from its website.

To date, Trudeau has denied that he was involved with the foundation’s work.

