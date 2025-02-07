Conservative MP alleges Global Affairs Canada ‘wiped’ its database, gov’t blames ‘technical’ problems

Global Affairs Canada has routinely come under-fire by critics for giving millions of taxpayer dollars to seemingly woke causes around the globe, including 'Gender-Inclusive Demining for Sustainable Futures in Ukraine.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Conservative MP is alleging that Global Affairs Canada (GAC) “wiped” its searchable public database “clean,” effectively “hiding where your taxpayer dollars are going,” which includes spending millions on pro-LGBT and DEI initiatives across the world.

On Thursday, Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar wrote on X, “NDP-Liberals have wiped Global Affairs Canada’s project database clean – hiding where your taxpayer dollars are going.”

NDP-Liberals have wiped Global Affairs Canada’s project database clean – hiding where your taxpayer dollars are going. What was once public is now erased. No transparency. No accountability. See for yourself: https://t.co/cqf216lbFF — Shuv Majumdar (@shuvmajumdar) February 6, 2025

“What was once public is now erased. No transparency. No accountability. See for yourself,” he added.

GAC, an organization with a similar mandate to America’s now-embattled United States Agency for International Development (USAID), deals with Canadian foreign trade, diplomatic relations and consular services, and also takes charge of Canada’s global humanitarian and international development programs.

In response to Majumdar’s allegation, Development Canada issued a statement saying the GAC’s database being wiped from the internet is due to technical difficulties, and that claims it was taken down on purpose are false.

Global Affairs Canada’s Project Browser is currently experiencing technical difficulties and we are working to resolve the issue. The claims that it was taken down on purpose are false. — Development Canada (@CanadaDev) February 6, 2025

As of press time, the GAC public database still does not show any records of its contracts or payouts, nor does it appear to function properly.

GAC on Thursday had first noted it is having “technical difficulties’ with its database “project browser.” It later changed its message to say, “We are working to restore access, along with all data, as soon as possible.”

Despite this, a web archive of the database can be accessed here which shows a host of contracts doled out by GAC over the years, including many that have raised eyebrows.

When looking through the archives, some projects funded by GAC include $6,806,618.19 for “ensuring meaningful engagement through reform for gender equality,” and $2,658,050 for “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment: Disaster Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Some $5 million was also spent on “Gender-Inclusive Demining for Sustainable Futures in Ukraine,” while previous records show GAC has doled out millions to projects that are linked to the World Economic Forum.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a GAC spokesperson recently boasted it has promoted an “inclusive, intersectional, transformative” foreign “feminist” policy, for as long as Justin Trudeau has been prime minister.

Share











