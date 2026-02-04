Conservative MP blasts Liberals for breaking Charter by going after Freedom Convoy

MP Andrew Lawton pressed Mark Carney on the recent ruling that Trudeau violated the Constitution when he used the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — One of Canada’s most pro-life, family, and freedom MPs blasted the federal Liberal government for what he said was a breach of the most “supreme” law of the land when it went after the Freedom Convoy in 2022.

In recent statements in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Andrew Lawton told his fellow MPs that the “law” was “broken” in 2022, when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act (EA) to crush the Freedom Convoy.

“The Federal Court of Appeal has once again affirmed that this Liberal government broke the most supreme law in this country, the Constitution, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, when it wrongly used the Emergencies Act, and also that it violated the Charter Rights of Canadians,” he told MPs.

Lawton then posed a question to Prime Minister Mark Carney on whether or not it would accept the recent court ruling affirming that the use of the EA by Trudeau was illegal.

“If this truly is a new government, will they say to Canadians right now that they will accept this ruling, uphold the civil liberties of Canadians, and not appeal this to the Supreme Court?”

Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon replied to Lawton, saying he “can only but lament this member’s repeated, and I will give him this, he’s been consistent on this, his repeated endorsement of the occupation of this downtown, of the disturbance and unbelievable annoyance that this created for residents of downtown Ottawa.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a few weeks ago, the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal affirmed a ruling that Trudeau’s use of the EA in 2022 to clear the Freedom Convoy protesters against COVID mandates was illegal.

The current Carney government has not officially commented on the ruling, something which the Conservatives have called out.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s federal government invoked the EA in mid-February 2022.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

After the protesters were cleared out, which was achieved through the freezing of bank accounts of those involved without a court order, as well as the physical removal and arrest of demonstrators, Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, 2022.

