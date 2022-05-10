Conservative MP calls for an end to Trudeau’s ‘vindictive’ COVID vaccine mandates for travel

MP Melissa Lantsmann asked when the Canadian government will stop making airports famous for their incompetence.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman blamed travel COVID mandates imposed by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for clogging up the nation’s airports, saying the “unscientific” and “vindictive” rules need to be dropped.

“Airports are becoming famous for long lines, for continuous flight delays, and for changing departure times. And that’s because this government is still imposing out of date, unscientific restrictions on travelers,” Lantsman said during a debate in Canada’s House of Commons late last week.

“Other countries have dropped these restrictions while ours are expected to stay over the summer. Will the government stop trying to make our airports famous with their incompetence and scrapped the ineffective restrictions and vindictive mandates.”

In response to Lantsman’s question, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra responded by saying the government is working “to resolve the staffing issues leading to these delays.” He also blamed the delays on an “imbalance in our economy.”

Last week, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) in a statement sounded the alarm over airport bottlenecks and called for the Trudeau Liberals to ease COVID rules.

The GTAA said that the Government of Canada should “streamline or eliminate inbound legacy public health requirements at Canada’s airports, and in doing help to alleviate bottlenecks for international arriving passenger.”

The GTAA also said that random COVID testing upon arrival needs to be eliminated.

It also blamed staffing shortages for both the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as reasons for delays.

However, recently it was revealed that over 2,500 federal employees who chose not to disclose whether they’ve had the experimental COVID jabs were suspended from their jobs without pay by their federal managers.

Starting November 15, 2021, most federal employers were mandated to disclose their COVID jab status. Those without the jabs were not allowed to work and were placed on leave.

Just before the end of 2021, the Canadian government announced it would impose a vaccine mandate for all workers in federally regulated industries under its Policy On Covid-19 Vaccination.

Federal employees targeted by the vaccine mandate who are now part of the advocacy group Feds for Freedom said this past January in a press release that they had their “livelihoods stripped from us.”

Last fall, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines to travel ban by air, rail, or sea. The travel vaccine mandate bans Canadians from flying within Canada as well as out of the county.

However, enforcement of the rule is the responsibility of airlines, some of which offer paths for medical and religious exemptions.

In March, the federal government eased some COVID rules for travelers who have had the jabs but refused to budge on dropping its ban for the vaccine free.

Alghabra recently said that the government will not “adjust” the travel vaccine mandate until “we feel it’s right.”

His next review of the travel vaccine mandate is expected to be taking place sometime this month.

CPC MP Leslyn Lewis, who is running for leadership of the party, has been outspoken against the vaccine mandates.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has also said that federal COVID jab mandates for travel are “pointless” and must be ended immediately.

Canada’s constitution prevents making any type of vaccine mandatory.

Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Health wrote in a 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization that unlike some countries “immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

“It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” the lawyers added.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society and the shots themselves approved for use have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread<. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Share











