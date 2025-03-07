Conservative MP calls potential Trudeau successor Mark Carney a ‘globalist’

MP Michael Cooper considers Liberal Party leadership candidate Mark Carney a 'Trudeau 2.0' and questioned whether he will put Canadian interests first.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP had harsh words for Liberal Party leadership candidate Mark Carney, calling him a “globalist” who will “never” put Canada “first” and who is “Trudeau 2.0.”

“Carney wants to be the Prime Minister of Canada, but yet as recently as two years ago on the international stage, declared himself to be something other than Canadian,” CPC MP Michael Cooper said in a recent video post to his X account.

“In a room full of globalists, at World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney declared himself to be a European.”

Cooper shared a clip of Carney proudly boasting at the WEF meeting that he has “European” citizenship.

“Let that sink in for a moment. Carney wants to be the Prime Minister of Canada, the leader of our great country, yet two short years ago identified as a European,” Cooper said.

“Is that something that a proud Canadian would say? Are those the words of the leader who will put Canada first? I don’t think so.”

Cooper also said that Carney “moved his company to the U.S. and then LIED about it,” adding that this and his European comments mean he is “not in it for Canada.”

“Mark Carney is really Justin Trudeau’s 2.0 the same Mark Carney, who, by the way, has been an adviser to Justin Trudeau for years,” he said.

“In this challenging time, the last thing Canada needs is a self-described European globalist elitist.”

Carney is considered to be the frontrunner to replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister. The Liberal Party will vote for its new leader on Sunday, March 9.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney has, as Cooper mentioned, admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and two other lesser-known candidates, former House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis, are vying to replace Trudeau as leader.

In addition to ties to the World Economic Forum, Freeland and Carney have a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

LifeSiteNews earlier this week published a report highlighting an exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who claims there is compelling evidence Carney is strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors including those with ties to communist China and the World Economic Forum.

Share











