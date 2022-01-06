Conservative MP chides Trudeau for ‘hateful’ language directed at unvaccinated Canadians

Dr. Leslyn Lewis says the prime minister should treat the un-jabbed with ‘dignity and respect’ and not call them ‘hateful’ names like 'extremists,' 'racists,' and 'misogynists.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Leslyn Lewis, who serves as a Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) in Ontario, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should treat Canadians who have refused the experimental COVID jabs with “respect” and not use “hateful and divisive” language toward them.

In September, Trudeau, during a TV interview that has since gone viral, called Canadians who have chosen to not get the experimental COVID-19 jabs “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.

On January 5, Lewis posted to Twitter a link to Trudeau’s interview and wasted no time blasting his segregationist tone.

“It seems that the PM’s motto, ‘diversity is our strength’ only applies to those who are diverse in the ways he supports,” tweeted Lewis.

“Instead of his hateful and divisive language toward fellow Canadians, he should treat others with dignity and respect and work to heal and unite our country.”

This is not the first time Lewis has come out against Trudeau on COVID jabs.

In October, Lewis went after Trudeau’s push to get COVID vaccines in the arms of kids ages 5-11, saying some parents do indeed “question” the safety of the injections.

Health Canada approved the experimental Pfizer COVID vaccine to be used in 5- to 11-year-olds on November 19.

On mandatory COVID shots, Lewis told LifeSiteNews in 2020 that she does not “believe that the government should be allowed to force vaccinations on people.”

“The decision whether or not to vaccinate should be made by Canadians under the advice of their personal family doctor,” she said.

Recently, People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier blasted Trudeau for calling un-jabbed Canadians “racists.”

In response, Bernier called Trudeau a “Psychopathe fasciste,” adding, “Justin Trudeau is a disgusting hater.”

Well-known Canadians besides politicians such as Lewis have also blasted Trudeau for his negative and divisive tone toward the un-jabbed.

Former NHL hockey star and Olympic Gold medalist Theoren “Theo” Fleury took aim at Trudeau. Fleury has come out strong against both the COVID jabs and mandates in recent months.

“The PM of my country told me for the last 5 days he hates me. He blames me for his incompetence. I read about this a long time ago never ever thought it would become reality. Those damn conspiracy theorists were right again,” tweeted Fleury on January 5.

Last year, Fleury said that “God always wins” despite politicians taking Him “out of the equation” in dealing with COVID.

Popular Canadian psychologist and cultural commentator Jordan Peterson recently blasted Trudeau’s pre-Christmas message that said people should put COVID “booster” jabs on their “shopping” list.

Peterson, who has had the jabs but has since regretted taking them, made clear he would not be getting a booster.

“Up yours @JustinTrudeau. Seriously. You’d have to kill me first,” tweeted Peterson on Christmas Eve in response to Trudeau’s tweet.

Trudeau goes after vaccine-free Canadians despite data showing most in hospital have the jabs

Yesterday, Trudeau went after (38-minute mark) Canadians who have chosen to not get the experimental injections again, essentially blaming them for new “lockdowns.”

“When people see that we’re in lockdowns or serious public health restrictions right now, because of the risk posed to all of us by unvaccinated people, people get angry,” Trudeau said at a press conference.

He then said his government is looking at ways to “cajole” Canadians to get jabbed with “incentives.”

Trudeau’s words blaming the un-jabbed for new lockdowns do not match the government’s publicly available data.

According to Ontario’s own public data as of January 6, most people in hospitals due to COVID are “fully vaccinated.”

Data from Alberta and Quebec also shows that the majority of people in hospitals from COVID are “fully vaccinated.”

In all provinces, the majority of new COVID “cases” are in those who are fully jabbed.

All provincial governments in Canada have helped fuel COVID testing hysteria throughout the offering of free at-home test kids supplied by the federal government.

Nevertheless, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used by the vaccines, said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

Malone also noted the new omicron variant, which is being used by governments worldwide to incite panic and fear and to justify new lockdowns, could turn out to be “a Christmas present” in that the virus appears to be milder.

Under Trudeau, the government has gone after those who have chosen to remain vaccine-free with unconstitutional policies such as banning Canadians over age 12 without the abortion-tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train. The travel ban for the vaccine-free has been in effect since December 1.

Trudeau and his ministers have also mandated that all federal workers be jabbed by early 2022 or lose their jobs.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

There is much evidence that vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID, according to a growing body of data.

In the 2021 federal election, Lewis ran in the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk and won 47.5 percent of the votes, beating Liberal Party candidate Karen Matthews, who received 27 percent of the vote.

Lewis has a strong showing in the 2020 CPC leadership race, garnering 25 percent of the vote. She came in first place in Saskatchewan in the first round, then fell off the ranked ballot on the second round, despite having more votes than Erin O’Toole.

Campaign Life Coalition gave Lewis a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate.

