Conservative MP defends petition calling for no-confidence vote against Trudeau from ‘angry,’ ‘wild socialists’

The popular petition, supported by MP Michelle Ferreri, has received more than 273,000 signatures.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP who backed a petition demanding a vote of no confidence and election call against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government is defending her petition from “angry” and “wild socialists” after it exploded to move than a quarter of a million signatures.

The official petition, initiated by Peterborough, Ontario resident Melissa Outwater and sponsored by CPC Michelle Ferreri, who represents the Peterborough-Kawartha, Ontario riding, has as of this writing more than 273,000 signatures.

“200k signatures in less than 2 weeks,” Ferreri posted recently on X (formerly Twitter) about her petition.

“Canadians want change. Canadians want affordability.”

When LifeSiteNews reported on the petition November 28, it already had more than 70,000 signatures.

The petition opened for signatures on November 24, and remains live until December 24. It reads, “We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to call for a vote of no confidence and a federal election 45 days following the vote.”

Ferreri has been defending her petition from what she has called “wild socialists” who are criticizing her efforts by claiming that anyone can “fake” sign it.

“What is hysterical about these wild socialists is they don’t even do basic google research,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

“Every email needs to be validated by the clerk to count. 2. You can only sign the petition once. 3. You must be a Canadian resident or Canadian citizen to sign any HOC petition. 4. Any Canadian citizen can start a petition and it is a powerful democratic way to elevate Canadians concerns.”

Petitions to Canada’s House of Commons can be started by anyone but must have the support of five Canadian citizens or residents along with the support of a sitting MP.

Once a petition has more than 500 verified signatures, it is presented to the House of Commons, where it awaits an official government response.

The stipulations the petition lays out for the vote of no confidence to take place reads: “The citizens of Canada have lost confidence in Justin Trudeau and the Liberal/NDP coalition. We call on the house for a vote of no confidence. We ask for an election 45 days after the vote if won.”

The petition stipulates that the current Liberal government under Trudeau is “not acting in the best interest of all citizens” due to its ideologically charged agenda of going after people’s “civil liberties” and “unbalanced immigration policies.”

“The policies of this government aren’t aligning with the crisis Canada is facing: housing costs, infringement of civil liberties, highest inflation in history, unbalanced immigration policies, taxation to the point of poverty, weakening of our economy by importing natural resources that Canada already has and under-utilizes,” it reads.

Additionally, the petition states that after over eight years with Trudeau in charge, Canadians are losing confidence in his leadership, especially “after five ethics investigations” have had to be conducted.

As a result, the petition states that Canada’s “reputation” is “being tarnished on a global scale under his leadership.”

Ferreri: ‘Socialists’ mad about her petition because they are protecting their ‘sweet precious Justin Trudeau’

Ferreri said that “Socialists are mad” about her petition because “they don’t support democracy.”

“If you disagree with an idea, at least get your facts straight. Here I’ll leave a link to the petition for you,” she added.

“A lot of the trolls are very angry because this is the fastest-growing online petition in parliamentary history,” Ferreri said last week on X (formerly Twitter).

“They (the trolls) like to protect their sweet precious Justin Trudeau, so they are saying all these (negative) things online.”

Ferreri said that if her petition reaches 300,000 it will be the highest for an “online” petition in Canadian history.

She added while signing the petition may be “symbolic in many ways” they are “very valuable” as they “elevate” people’s “voice to send a very big message that you are unhappy and that is very important when we work here at parliament.”

Recent polls show that the Trudeau Liberals’ scandal-plagued government’s popularity has taken a nosedive with no end in sight.

Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, were a Canadian federal election held today the Conservatives under leader Pierre Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

Trudeau’s popularity has been falling and his government has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest being a controversy around a three-year carbon tax “pause” he announced on home heating oil, but only in Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Even top Liberal party stalwarts have called for him to resign.

However, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has an informal coalition with Trudeau that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Share











