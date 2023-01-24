Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis blasts Trudeau gov’t for signing charters with ‘unelected’ WEF

'The unelected WEF is not our government. Canadians didn’t sign up for the WEF’s plan to create agile rule-making in a post pandemic world & the 4th Industrial Revolution.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis said the World Economic Forum (WEF) is “not our government” and that Canadians did not “sign up” to be attached to one of its charters, which she exposed last week the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed onto in 2020.

“Liberals chose to enter into a World Economic Forum (WEF) initiated Charter without parliamentary input,” Lewis tweeted yesterday.

“The unelected WEF is not our government. Canadians didn’t sign up for the WEF’s plan to create agile rule-making in a post pandemic world & the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Last week, the pro-life Lewis blasted the Trudeau government for signing onto the WEF’s “Agile Nations” network in 2020.

Lewis exposed the deal after receiving a response to an Inquiry of Ministry request she filed in October 2022 that asked about the Canadian government’s commitment to the WEF-led “Agile Nations” network.

The WEF charter signed in 2020, Lewis warned, could give away the nation’s autonomy when it comes to health care and the environment.

Canada was one of seven countries that attended meetings held by the WEF, as well as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, in 2020.

The meetings covered “agile regulation on emerging technologies.”

In responses Lewis received from Liberal MP Greg Fergus, he noted the “Agile Nations Charter is a recognition by member countries of the need for international collaboration to create a regulatory environment in which innovation can thrive.”

Fergus noted that the Canadian government under Trudeau, by signing onto the agreement, looks to “strengthen international ties to advance common regulatory innovation priorities and identify international best practices that can inform federal regulators in better designing and administering innovation-friendly regulatory regimes.”

Fergus’ responses also suggest that the “Agile Nations Charter” would use a sort of digital ID to help along any regulatory changes that come about.

The WEF is a globalist organization with radical plans created by global elites that seeks to “push the reset button on the global economy” and establish a New World Order.

Lewis has before spoken out against Canada’s involvement in WEF programs.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last March, the WEF’s “Known Traveller Digital Identity,” or KTDI, is a WEF initiative that Trudeau covertly signed Canada onto in 2019.

Last year, Lewis told LifeSiteNews that the WEF threatens Canadian democracy.

“I’m very concerned about the Known Traveler Digital I.D. program that [Trudeau’s] engaged in with the World Economic Forum,” Lewis said.

“It’s very concerning because the World Economic Forum, the chairman of that organization, has said that he’s penetrated the Canadian cabinet. And so, I would want full transparency in any association with that organization,”

WEF founder Klaus Schwab said in 2017, “What we are very proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau … We penetrate the cabinet. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau, and I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet, are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.”

High-ranking members of Canada’s Liberal government such as Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland attended this year’s WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which wrapped up on January 23.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre said a hard no to any of his MPs attending.

At the meeting in Davos, the Canadian government announced it will join the global “First Movers” climate coalition, a WEF-linked initiative started by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Critics have sounded the alarm over the Trudeau government’s involvement in the WEF and other globalist groups, pointing to the socialist nature of the “Great Reset” agenda and its similarities to Communist China’s totalitarian Social Credit System.

